Bull Season 4 Renewal Controversy

Bull is back for season 4. Premiering tonight, the show’s return is not without its share of controversy. In 2018, it was revealed that star Michael Weatherly had been accused of harassment by former co-star Eliza Dushku. The news came with the revelation that CBS has settled with the actress for $9.5 million.

Writing about her experiences on Bull, the actress was candid about the events. “This was classic workplace harassment that became workplace bullying. I was made to feel dread nearly all the time I was in his presence. And this dread continues to come up whenever I think of him and that experience, ” Dushku wrote. It was a blistering statement from the actress and added fuel to the fire of anger towards Weatherly.

The Network’s Response to Allegations

When confronted with the news of the settlement, CBS was quick to issue a response at the time. “”The allegations in Ms. Dushku’s claims are an example that, while we remain committed to a culture defined by a safe, inclusive and respectful workplace, our work is far from done. The settlement of these claims reflects the projected amount that Ms. Dushku would have received for the balance of her contract as a series regular, and was determined in a mutually agreed upon mediation process at the time,” the network representative said. That was not enough for the network. As Weatherly underwent training, CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl assured, “as the head of a show to make the set a positive place to work.”

A Famous Producer Backs Out of the Series

In a blow to the series’ prospects, production company Amblin Entertainment dropped out as one of the producers. More importantly, its leader Steven Spielberg also pulled his credit from future episodes. Losing such a high profile name, especially after the all-important season 4 renewal did not hinder the show from going forward. Spielberg and Amblin are not the only well-known names to be a part of the production credits. Dr.Phil McGraw helped to create the series and decided to remain a part of the show, even after the allegations and settlement were revealed.

Not a Surprising Renewal

While controversy may have surrounded Bull‘s star, the series’ ratings meant that the likelihood of cancellation was low. In fact, the show still stands as one of CBS’ top performers among its scripted fare. Ratings for the 3rd season fluctuated between 6 to 7 million overall viewers for most of the season’s episodes. with the network losing series such as the Big Band Theory, it makes the decision easier as the powers that be try to hold their lead among overall audience viewing.

Where Does the Show Go From Here

Whether the show’s controversies follow it or remain a footnote remains to be seen. For now, the show goes forward with its season premiere tonight. According to the network’s synopsis for the first episode, the lead character is in for a change of his own.

“As Bull prepares for fatherhood, his work at TAC suffers without his top attorney, Benny, who quit in reaction to Bull’s romantic reconnection to his ex-wife and Benny’s sister, Isabella (Yara Martinez). In addition, the team faces a difficult time in court as they mount a defense for a young bartender on trial for involuntary manslaughter”-CBS Press Release