California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Today [September 11]

New fires are being reported in California almost every day as we continue through September. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires being reported on September 11, 2019. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order. Remember that when it comes to fires, details such as evacuations can change quickly, so stay tuned to your local news sources. This story will provide links for where updates will be posted for each individual fire, when available.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

Here are interactive maps you can follow to get the best updates about California fires in September. In many cases, the fires don’t always overlap on these maps, so it’s good to review all of them for the latest information.

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in using the + button within the map or change settings to only show Inciweb fires:

Another good map can be found here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below since the map can’t be embedded, but you’ll want to go to the full map for details. You can input your address to see how close the fires are to your location.

Note that newer fires may not be listed on the above maps until they’ve been around for a few hours.

A new interactive fire map is below, provided by UCANR.edu. Note that this map is only updated up to twice daily, so it may not be not as current as the two interactive maps above.

Next are more specific details on the fires for September 11, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on September 11, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Broder Fire

This fire is 381 acres in size and 45 percent contained as of September 11. It was started by lightning on August 8. It’s northeast of Broder Meadow.

Monache Meadows is open to recreationists, but use caution. The fire’s burning at a moderate rate of speed, Inciweb noted, and there may still be smoke in the region.

Cow Fire

This fire is 1,975 acres in size and 30 percent contained, Inciweb noted on September 10, which is the latest update. It was started by lightning on July 25 and is nearly 2,000 acres in size as of September 4. It hasn’t grown for the last three days. The map below is the last map released by Inciweb for the fire.

The fire’s burning in the Golden Trout Wilderness on Inyo National Forest. The fire’s being successfully confined and suppressed. Inciweb released its final official update on the fire on September 7. They wrote:

The 1,975-acre Cow Fire remains 30 percent contained. Minimal smoke may be visible from the Cow Fire until the area receives significant rainfall. Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire to ensure it stays within control lines. Containment will steadily increase as crews further secure control lines by identifying and extinguishing sources of heat along the fire perimeter. The ecosystem within the Cow Fire footprint will benefit from the low-intensity fire effects observed on the landscape. Lightning-caused wildfires have a natural role to play in Eastern Sierra forest ecosystems. Burned materials recycle nutrients back into the soil which enriches it and stimulates vegetation growth. New grasses, shrubs and trees replenish and grow stronger while old growth stands become more resilient. Wildlife habitats are created and an increase in food becomes available for animals to forage. The hazardous accumulation of logs and overgrown surface fuels on the forest floor are reduced which diminishes the risk of severe wildfires in the future. Heat from fire opens the strong resin which holds seeds inside of the serotinous cones of Lodgepole Pine, allowing the species to reproduce. The public is encouraged to avoid the fire area. Post-fire hazardous such as fire weakened trees and burning stump holes may be present.” September 7 was the final Inciweb update for the fire due to good suppression efforts.

Fork Fire

This fire started on September 8 in the early evening, caused by lightning. It’s at Middle Fork Parker Creek, in South Warner Wilderness. The fire is currently 17 acres in size.

Inciweb noted: “The Fork Fire in the South Warner Wilderness is a full suppression fire being managed using tactics that will have a low impact and maintain wilderness character. To date the fire has burned 17 acres of primarily dead and downed fuels. Fire activity has been minimal as the fire backs down slope and and slowly consumes surface fuels. Personnel on scene are managing the fire to ensure it stays within desired containment lines. This naturally-caused fire will help reduce the dead and down fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat. The results are expected to promote long-term ecosystem integrity and sustainability by reducing the risk of high-severity wildland fires in the future. Smoke visible from Alturas is coming from the burning of heavy interior fuels.”

Henthorne Fire

The Henthorne Fire is 244 acres and 35 percent contained as of September 10 at 8:21 p.m., according to Inciweb. It’s located 15 miles northeast of Covelo in Mendocino County, according to Ca.gov. It’s in the Yolla Bolly Middle Eel Wilderness near Henthorne Lake.

#HenthorneFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.@MendocinoNF; ~14mi NNE of Covelo, CA. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/DY76NWp6XH — Wildfire Bot (CA) – Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@CaliFireBot) September 11, 2019

The cause is under investigation.

Inciweb noted: “The fire has stopped spreading and is mostly creeping and smoldering. There are 304 federal, state, local and private resources assigned to the incident including 17 engines, eight crews, one helicopter, two dozers and seven water tenders. As containment of the fire increases and the remaining work decreases, crews are being released to return home to prepare for their next assignment.”

Kidder 2 Fire

This fire is 115 acres, 27 percent contained, and was caused by lightning. It’s in the Marble Mountain Wilderness west of Etna, California.

Inciweb noted that plans include: “Continue to build the perimeter line around the fire and keep it out of the private timber lands. Providing for firefighter and public safety including recreational users in and around the Pacific Crest Trail.” Fire activity is expected to be minimal in the near future because of cooler weather and high humidity over the next couple of days.

Some areas are under an evacuation warning covering about 40 people. This means to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, but it’s not an evacuation order. The area is also the same for the Lime Fire.

Closed for the fire are Forest Trail No. 5545 (Kidder Creek Trail) and Forest Trail No. 5546 (Hayes Meadows Trail).

KNF Lightning Fires

Inciweb noted in its most recent update from September 8: “Approximately 40 fires have been confirmed in the Klamath National Forest from the storms on Wednesday night and Thursday. Most have been managed and remain small, between 1/10th of an acre to five acres. Resources are on scene or responding to all of these fires. Additional information for two larger fires, the Lime on the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll District and the Kidder 2 on the Salmon/Scott District are being updated on InciWeb separately on their own pages. We will continue to update InciWeb as new information is available.”

Lime Fire

This fire was discovered on September 4. As of September 11 at almost 9 a.m., the fire was 1,911 acres and 20 percent contained, according to Inciweb. It’s near Lime Gulch in the Klamath National Forest, west of I-5, north of Highway 96.

This fire is burning in the Cottonwood Peak/Little Cottonwood Peak area about 10 miles north of Yreka. Some communities nearby can see smoke from the fire, and it can also be seen from the I5 corridor.

Inciweb noted on September 11 the following plans for the fire: “Continue direct suppression efforts to limit fire spread and ensure safety of fire personnel and the public. Keep fire south of Cottonwood Peak, Longfellow, and Rattlesnake Creeks; west of Ash Creek; east of Cayuse Gulch; and north of Highway 96. Protection of residences and infrastructure.”

The fire was caused by lightning.

A forest service closure is in place due to the fire.

Inciweb also noted: “Motorists are advised to exercise extreme caution along Highway 96 in the vicinity of the fire, in order to provide for firefighter safety and to accommodate increased fire equipment traffic. Motorists are also encouraged to be aware of potentially distracted driving along Interstate 5, as the fire is visible from several of vantage points north of Yreka.”

Some areas are under an evacuation warning covering about 40 people. This means to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, but it’s not an evacuation order. The area is also the same for the Kidder 2 Fire.

You can stay updated on Facebook or Twitter.

Lone Fire

This fire is 5,737 acres and 92 percent contained as of September 10, which is a big increase in containment without any increase in size. It’s in Modoc National Forest in Modoc County, near Pinnacle Lake in the Doublehead Ranger district. It’s five miles southeast of Clear Lake. The fire started from lightning.

Inciweb noted: “No further growth of the incident is expected. The current type-3 management team transferred command of the fire to a type-4 team at 6 a.m. this morning. The incoming team is a smaller organization formed to manage incidents of a lower complexity.Smoldering fuels within the perimeter are expected to produce smoke for a few more days. The fire is expected to be contained by Sept. 12, 2019.”

McMurray Fire

A fire in Santa Barbara County started on the afternoon of September 9. It’s called the McMurray Fire and it’s in Buellton on 101 past 246, near Jonata Park Road in Santa Barbara County. Highway 101 northbound lanes were closed between 246 and 154, KEYT reported. Although CA.gov says the lanes are still closed, a later update from SBC Fire Info says the lanes on US 101 are now open in both directions.

#McMurrayFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

Near Buellton, CA. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images.https://t.co/Jjw8vkP0u7 pic.twitter.com/E6UBfPA0yE — Wildfire Bot (CA) – Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@CaliFireBot) September 11, 2019

The fire is listed on Ca.gov’s map but not on Inciweb’s. As of September 11, it’s now 200 acres and 60 percent contained.

#McMurray Incident-UPDATE – Morning Briefing At FS 31 in Buellton. The Fire remains at 200 acres with now 60% containment. There will be 100 FF’s on scene for day shift reinforcing line and mopping up hot spots. All lanes of US 101 are now open in both directions. pic.twitter.com/85joZnem1b — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) September 11, 2019

Middle Fire

The Middle Fire is 343 acres as of September 11 and located one mile east of Canyon Creek Trailhead. It was caused by lightning. It started on September 5 and is in the Trinity Alps Wilderness.

Canyon Creek Area Closure Order 14-19-05 is in effect for public safety until the #MiddleFire is declared out. This includes the Canyon Creek Trailhead, Ripstein Campground, Canyon Creek Trail south of Canyon Creek Falls, Bear Creek Trail, and Trail 10W03.https://t.co/A0Q8Zd2fvp pic.twitter.com/EF2iv1dZIj — Shasta-Trinity NF (@ShastaTrinityNF) September 11, 2019

Inciweb noted on September 11:

A community meeting is planned for Friday September 13 at the North Fork Grange on Dutch Creek Road in Junction City at 6:00PM. The Middle Fire showed moderate fire behavior yesterday with minimal growth. A Closure Order has been issued for areas potentially affected by the Middle Fire, including Ramstein Campground, Canyon Creek Trailhead, Trail 10W03, Trail 10W06, and Trail 10W08 south of Canyon Creek Falls. It was started by lightning on September 5, 2019, and is located northeast of the Canyon Creek Trailhead in the Trinity Alps Wilderness. The fire has burned down to Canyon Creek Trailhead, Canyon Creek Trail, Bear Creek Trail, and Canyon Creek Road. This fire is challenging because of the steep, rugged terrain and firefighters are engaged scouting line and assessing the best way to safely confine the fire. Two firefighters were injured on the Middle Fire during initial attack and keeping firefighters and the public safe is our number one priority. A total of 55 personnel are currently assigned to the Middle Fire. Nightly infrared flights are being used to map the fire.”

R-6 Fire

This fire is 260 acres and 90 percent contained, Inciweb noted on September 11. It started on the afternoon of September 6. It’s in the Cleghorn area, about 22 miles northeast of Susanville, California and six miles east of Eagle Lake North Shore. Inciweb notes that the fire could spread north/northeast toward Termo and Juniper Ridge.

Inciweb noted on September 11: “This fire will be declared contained tonight. This will be the last update unless conditions change.”

Ramshorn Fire/SHF Lightning Fires

This fire is 280 acres and 95 percent contained, according to Inciweb on September 11 at 9:50 a.m. It’s in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Trinity County, northeast of Coffee Creek.

The fire is near Highway 3 and Bear Creek Loop. Inciweb has now combined the listing for the fire with the SHF Lightning Fires.

Below is a long quote from Inciweb:

“Below we have listed each fire by the time the fire was reported, the name given to the fire, the approximate location and estimated fire size (if known) and current status. Any large fires will have a new “incident” page started in InciWeb and the link will appear next to the status.



South Fork Management Unit (Hayfork and Platina area)

09/05/2019 7:11, LITTLE, Yolla Bolla Wilderness, 0.25 acre, Out

09/05/2019 7:14, FORK, southwest of Platina west of Tedoc, 0.25 acre, Out

09/05/2019 8:57, LOVE, north of Hayfork near Love Letter Springs, 0.3 acre, Out

09/05/2019 9:34, NATURAL, near Natural Bridge > CAL FIRE SHU direct protection area

09/05/2019 1:50, SOUTH, SE of Tomhead MTN, 2050 acres (link goes to South Fire InciWeb page)

Trinity River Management Unit (Weaverville, Big Bar, Trinity Lake, Trinity Alps)

09/05/2019 7:09, EAST, Halls Gulch NE of Trinity Lake, 0.25 acres, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 7:22, LADY, Lady Gulch Trinity Alps Wilderness, 1 acre, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 7:25, LICK, east of Trinity Lake, unable to locate

09/05/2019 8:16, CEMENT, east of Trinity Lake, unable to locate

09/05/2019 8:18, FOOL, west of Trinity Lake, 0.1 acres, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 8:20, QUARTZ, west of Trinity Lake, unable To locate

09/05/2019 8:23, SLATE, west of Trinity Lake, 2 acres, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 9:07, MIDDLE, NE of Canyon Creek Trailhead, 223 acres, staffed (link goes to Middle Fire InciWeb page)

09/05/2019 10:13, EASTMAN, south of Tunnel Rock .25 acres, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 10:38, WAGNER, Billy’s Peak west of Trinity Lake, 0.1 acres, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 10:44, HATCHET, east of Poison Canyon .5 acres, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 11;15, JAKES, Jakes Upper Camp, 1.8 acres, staffed

09/05/2019 12:18, RANCH, located above Rancheria Creek, 0.2 acres, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 12:56, CUTTHROAT, west of Cutthroat Gulch, 15 acres, staffed

09/05/2019 2:29, IRISH, Jackass Springs, 0.1 acres, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 2:53, SWIFT, NW of Trinity Center, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 4:50, HOBEL, SW of Trinity Center, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 5:39, RAMSHORN, Ramshorn Creek north of Bonanza King Mtn., 279 acres, staffed

09/06/2019 10:14, HORSESHOE, Horseshoe Lake, 0.25 acres, CONTAINED

09/06/2019 12:34, LAKE, Toad Lake, 0.1 acres CONTAINED

09/09/2019 7:21, NORWEGIAN, Trinity Center, 0.1 acres, CONTAINED

Shasta Lake Ranger District and the National Recreation Area (Shasta Lake)

No fires detected

09/10/2019 1746, Deadlun, near Iron Canyon Reservoir, 2-3 acres, Staffed



Shasta McCloud Management Unit (Mt Shasta and McCloud area)

09/05/2019 5:21, HERE, east of Hwy 3 and west of Castle Crags, 5.4 acres, CONTAINED.”

Red Bank Fire

This fire is 8,838 acres and 80 percent contained, according to Ca.gov. It’s west of Red Bluff, off Hammer Loop Road and Petty John Road. The South Fire is just west of this fire.

Ca.gov noted on September 11:

Today, firefighters are preparing for significant weather change that will last through Friday. Temperatures will be significantly hotter and drier with light winds from the north potentially creating increased fire activity. The weather will create potential challenges for the firefighters and containment lines, but personnel will continue to build on the progress made overnight CAL FIRE IMT 5 is working in conjunction with the United States Forest Service and CIIMT 16 resources, and has assumed suppression responsibilities for State Responsibility Area land located south of Cottonwood Creek. The total number of resources stated above includes both Branch Ten of the South Fire and the Red Bank Fire incident. Motorists should drive cautiously and always yield to emergency vehicles that are traveling on and off of the roads and highways. Fire danger remains elevated and everyone should continue to use extreme caution and refrain from daily activities that may spark a wildland fire. “Ready, Set, Go” is a user-friendly website that shows homeowners step-by-step instructions for hardening their homes and protecting their families from the dangers of wildfires. For more information, visit http://www.readyforwildfire.org.”

All mandatory evacuations and warnings were lifted, Ca.gov noted.

Teams are coordinating work on this fire and the South Fire since they are so close to each other.

#RedBankFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

~13mi NW of Rancho Tehama Reserve, CA. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images.https://t.co/M1h05yqho2 pic.twitter.com/8YMt0iLHji — Wildfire Bot (CA) – Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@CaliFireBot) September 11, 2019

Although Tehama County Deputy Sheriff’s Association’s Facebook page has been providing updates at first, they are now directing people to CalFire’s website here. Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn Unit is also sharing some updates on Facebook here.

You can also stay updated via Tehama’s Alert App.

South Fire

The South Fire started in Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Tehama County. As of September 11, the fire is now 2,882 acres in size and 10 percent contained, according to Inciweb. The fire is 15 miles south of Platina, California.

#SouthFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.@ShastaTrinityNF; ~18mi NW of Paskenta, CA. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/eAuIepH2Gp — Wildfire Bot (CA) – Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@CaliFireBot) September 11, 2019

In the next 12 to 24 hours, the fire is expected to have continued growth toward the northwest, southeast, and southwest into the Yolla Bolly Middle Eel Wilderness. The fire was caused by lightning.

The fire is very close to the Red Bank Fire, so teams are coordinating suppression efforts.

Springs Fire

This fire is now 4,840 acres and 98 percent contained according to Ca.gov on September 6 and Inciweb on September 8, the last update. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 13 miles southeast of Lee Vining.

Inciweb gave a final update about the fire on September 8.

Due to hard work and dedication of the interagency firefighters and the percentage of containment, crews have been released from the Springs Fire. Firefighters will remain on the Springs Fire to continue patrolling the area, while suppression and repair crews make progress within the burned perimeter of the fire. Strategic tactical firing operations were implemented in containment efforts on this fire creating low intensity fire effects. This should reduce the risk of a larger, longer-lasting, more severe wildfire in the future. Having recent fire history in place will make it safer for firefighters, when unwanted wildfires occur on the landscape. Road and trail closures will remain in effect for the Springs Fire. Please observe all signage for your safety as post-wildfire areas are still dangerous. For further area, trail, and road closures information please visit our Inciweb site, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6477/ or Facebook site, www.facebook.com/inyonf.”

Swedes Fire

The Swedes Fire is near Swedes Flat Road and Oro Bangor Highway in Butte County, east of Oroville. It’s 496 acres in size and 70 percent contained as of September 11 at 8 a.m., Ca.gov noted.

Other sources say containment is actually at 80 percent.

#SwedesFire [update] The fire is now 80% contained. Mop up and strengthening of control lines continues, and we are now moving into a focus on fire suppression repair. pic.twitter.com/DrNCqcAeDA — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) September 11, 2019

Two structures were destroyed by the fire.

All evacuation warnings and orders have been lifted.

All road closures have also been lifted.

Stay updated on emergency alerts and more by signing up here.You can also follow the Butte County Sheriff’s Twitter page for details.

You can also stay updated by calling 530-538-7826 (the information line for the fire.)

Taboose Fire

This fire is 9,335 acres and 38 percent contained as of September 11. It’s southwest of Big Pine and northwest of Aberdeen. The cause is under investigation.

Here’s a map of the fire provided by MappingSupport.com. Mapping Support notes: “Map has lots of #GIS layers you can turn on/off/restack. Want to learn how? Click Map tips upper left corner.”

Inciweb notes that there’s a potential for growth up-slope to the west into the John Muir Wilderness, and “flanking to the south and north due to winds and receptive fuels.”

They also noted:

We are seeking to reunite any stranded hikers from the Big Pine Canyon evacuation on Monday with their parked cars in Big Pine Canyon. If this describes you, please contact our team liaison officer at 909-731-4824 ASAP for shuttle arrangements to retrieve your vehicle.

Tenaja Fire

The Tenaja Fire is listed on Ca.gov’s map. It’s 1,926 acres in size and 97 percent contained as of September 11, according to CA.gov and Cal Fire.

The fire started near Tenaja Road and Clinton Keith Road in La Cresta on the afternoon of September 4. It started at 4:43 p.m. on September 4, according to the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection, and then quickly grew in just a few hours.

Here’s a map of evacuation orders that was being updated by the County of Riverside. Yellow indicates voluntary evacuations and red indicates mandatory evacuations. Right now nothing is shaded because at this time, all evacuation warnings are lifted.

You can visit the full-sized map here.

You can stay updated on the fire through the incident information page here.

Walker Fire in Susanville

This fire was first reported on September 4 and the cause isn’t known. On September 11, according to Inciweb, the fire is now 48,321 acres and 20 percent contained. Two days earlier it was just 7 percent contained, so that’s definitely an improvement.

Here’s a map from September 11.

It’s located east of Genesee near Indian Creek and Beckworth Genesee Road.

According to Inciweb, the fire is burning on the Plumas National Forest about 11 miles east of Taylorsville. Inciweb noted: “Cooler temperatures and higher humidity are anticipated to reduce fire activity today. Fire crews will sieze the opportunity to strengthen existing fireline and construct new line closer to the fire’s edge, increasing the percentage of containment.”

Here’s an interactive map from MappingSupport.com. Note that hotspot data is not “real time” and should not be used for evacuation details.

Evacuation updates: Mandatory evacuations have been reducted to advisories in all areas but Murdock Crossing and Stoney areas as of September 11. Inciweb noted: “Those residents that return to their home should continue to monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate the area if conditions worsen. For the most current information regarding evacuation levels, please contact the Plumas County Sheriff’s office at (530) 283-6300.”

If you’re in Plumas County, you can sign up for emergency notices here. Or call 530-616-8625 for updates.

