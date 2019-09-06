California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [September 6]

A number of large fires are burning in California, including the Red Bank Fire and a large fire near Murrieta called the Tenaja Fire. Many fires have just recently started from thousands of recent lightning strikes. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires being reported on September 6, 2019. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order. Remember that when it comes to fires, details can change quickly, so also stay tuned to your local news sources if there is a fire in your region.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

There are several interactive maps you can follow to get the best updates about California fires this summer. In many cases, the fires don’t always overlap so it’s good to review all the maps for the latest information.

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in using the + button within the map or change settings to only show Inciweb fires:

Another good map can be found here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below since the map can’t be embedded, but you’ll want to go to the full map for details. You can input your address to see how close the fires are to your location.

Remember: brand new fires may not be listed on the above maps until they’ve been around for a few hours. (Note: A previously helpful map was provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Unfortunately, this map hasn’t been updated in a while, so we’re no longer embedding the map in the story.)

A new interactive fire map is below, provided by UCANR.edu. Note that this map is only updated up to twice daily, so it may not be not as current as the two interactive maps above.

Next are more specific details on the fires for September 6, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on September 6, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Broder Fire

This fire is 370 acres in size and 30 percent contained as of September 5. It was started by lightning on August 8. It’s northeast of Broder Meadow and crews are using natural barriers to fight the fire, Inciweb noted.

Monache Meadows is open to recreationists, but use caution. The fire’s burning at a moderate rate of speed, Inciweb noted, and there may still be smoke in the region.

Country Fire

This fire is in El Dorado County, at Highway 193 and Penobscot Road east of Cool, according to Ca.gov. It’s 85 acres and 100 percent contained as of September 6, according to Ca.gov. Four structures were destroyed from this fire and there were two injuries.

Cow Fire

This fire is 1,975 acres in size and 30 percent contained, Inciweb noted. It was started by lightning on July 25 and is nearly 2,000 acres in size as of September 4. Planned actions on Sept. 6 include to “continue to bring the fire from the west to the east along the north side of the fire. On the south side, continue to strengthen the trail and meadow natural barriers to keep pace with the interior burning.”

The fire’s burning in the Golden Trout Wilderness on Inyo National Forest. The fire’s being successfully confined and suppressed. Inciweb noted: “The wildfire is being managed as a suppression fire with a confine and contain strategy. Firefighters have been successful in reinforcing natural barriers to confine and suppress the fire in a safe manner, with minimal impact to the wilderness. The fire has grown to 1,975 acres and crews have secured 30 percent containment. Fire managers anticipate the wildfire will continue to move naturally across the landscape at a low-intensity for two more weeks.”

Deer Fire

This fire is 10 acres and 85 percent contained, according to Ca.gov on September 6. I’ts up 5 percent in containment from the day before. It’s in Santa Cruz county northeast of Boulder Creek, near Deer Creek Road and Rons Road.

#DeerFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

Near Boulder Creek, CA. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images.https://t.co/MBvGA9GQ3z pic.twitter.com/GC1rRfMH6m — Wildfire Bot (CA) – Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@CaliFireBot) September 5, 2019

Forward spread has been stopped and road closures are lifted. The cause is under investigation.

Flood Fire

The Flood Fire is in San Joaquin County near Flood Road and N. Waverly Road. It’s southwest of Rancho Calaveras.

#FloodFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

~6mi ENE of Peters, CA. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images.https://t.co/0vWYECD5nO pic.twitter.com/8xsKg29ift — Wildfire Bot (CA) – Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@CaliFireBot) September 5, 2019

The fire is 44 acres in size and still 0 percent contained, according to CA.gov on September 5, the last update for the fire.

Forbestown Fire

#ForbestownFire Accurate mapping from the air puts the size at 58 acres. Forward progress has been stopped. The fire is 50% contained and crews on the ground are continuing to cut control line and perform heavy mopup. Firefighters will remain at scene for hours. pic.twitter.com/DjR4f7YcnI — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) September 6, 2019

The Forbestown Fire is 58 acres, according to Cal Fire. It’s 50 percent contained. No structures are damaged. The fire is at Jernigan Way and Quality Lane in Forbestown. Forward progress has been stopped.

Henthorne Fire (1-1 Fire)

The 1-1 Henthorne Fire is 291 acres and 5 percent contained as of 2:02 p.m. on September 6. It’s located north of Covelo in Mendocino county. It’s in the Yolla Bolly Middle Eel Wilderness near Henthorne Lake.

The cause is under investigation.

Lime Fire

This fire is said to be six miles southwest of Hornbrook in Siskiyou County in the Klamath National Forest area and possibly 200 acres. However, it’s not listed by any official sources yet.

Lone Fire

This fire is 2,592 acres and 0 percent contained on September 6, Ca.gov noted. It’s in Modoc National Forest in Modoc County, near Pinnacle Lake in the Doublehead Ranger district. It’s five miles southeast of Clear Lake.

#LoneFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

~17mi SE of Newell, CA. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/odMobGbRXu — Wildfire Bot (CA) – Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@CaliFireBot) September 6, 2019

The fire was caused by lightning and started on September 5.

According to Inciweb, the fire is expected to grow to the east due to westerly winds. They noted: “Today’s weather is expected to be clear and warm. This will increase the potential of holdover fires following yesterday’s storm. In anticipation of potentially-high fire activity, the forest has expanded its firefighting capability by bringing in additional resources including four hand crews and five engines to assist with response.”

KNF Lighting (September 5, 2019)

Inciweb noted: “September 6, 2019 morning update. As of this morning, 38 fires have been confirmed in the Klamath National Forest. Most have been managed and remain small, between 1/10th of an acre to five acres. Resources are on scene or responding to all of these fires. A local type 3 incident team is being put in place for a larger fire of between 30 and 40 acres in the Oak Knoll Ranger District area. New fires may be discovered today as air resources continue to perform reconnaissance flights over the forest. We will continue to update InciWeb as needed.”

Red Bank Fire

#redbankfire looking west from Cannon Rd at 2pm pic.twitter.com/2bsxropcRo — Darryl Holcombe (@DarrylHolcombe) September 6, 2019

This fire was 1,000 acres and 0 percent contained on September 5, and now it’s 6,500 acres and 5 percent contained on September 6. That’s a huge jump in growth. It was first discovered on the afternoon of September 5 in Tehama County, according to Ca.gov.

It’s west of Red Bluff, off Hammer Loop Road and Petty John Road.

MappingSupport.com has created an interactive map for the fire below. They note on Twitter: “Interactive map always shows latest MODIS and VIIRS satellite hotspots (as of 3-9 hrs ago) for #RedBankFire west of Red Bluff, CA. Want to turn on other #GIS overlays? Click Map tips upper left corner to learn how.”

It’s one of several fires in a close region.

The fire is 25 miles west of Red Bluff and is threatening structures in the area, Red Bluff Daily reported. It started out as a 10-acre vegetation fire caused by lightning and quickly grew.

Well. Here we go again. Lightning strike again. #RedBankFire only 5% contained. Mandatory evacuations. Now at 6500 acres. pic.twitter.com/f8TEUp6tQC — Bugl3t | #IMPEACHtheMF | #VoteBlueNoMatterWho (@Bugl3t) September 6, 2019

Some mandatory evacuations were put in place for the fire. These include Pettyjohn Road to Forest Service Boundary and R-Wild Horse Ranch, Ca.gov noted. An evacuation advisory is in place for the Red Bank Oaks subdivision (which means to be ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice.)

Although Tehama County Deputy Sheriff’s Association’s Facebook page has been providing updates at first, they are now directing people to CalFire’s website here. Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn Unit is also sharing some updates on Facebook here.

Video from inside the burn area of the #redbankfire More coming soon. pic.twitter.com/HQB4LQsUvI — Michael Patterson (@MikePattNews) September 6, 2019

You can also stay updated via Tehama’s Alert App.

SHF Lightning 2019

Here are the latest updates on lightning fires in the region of 41.063 latitude, -122.638 longitude, according to Inciweb. The list below is a direct quote from Inciweb’s page for September 5 and 6.

South Fork Management Unit (Hayfork and Platina area)

09/05/2019 7:11, LITTLE, Yolla Bolla Wilderness, 0.25 acre, Patrol status

09/05/2019 7:14, FORK, southwest of Platina west of Tedoc, 0.25 acre, staffed

09/05/2019 8:57, LOVE, north of Hayfork near Love Letter Springs, 0.3 acre, crews hiking in

09/05/2019 9:34, NATURAL, near Natural Bridge > CAL FIRE SHU direct protection area

09/05/2019 1:50, SOUTH, SE of Tomhead MTN, 1200 acres

Trinity River Management Unit (Weaverville, Big Bar, Trinity Lake, Trinity Alps)

09/05/2019 7:09, EAST, Halls Gulch NE of Trinity Lake, 0.25 acres, staffed

09/05/2019 7:22, LADY, Lady Gulch Trinity Alps Wilderness, 1 acre, staffed

09/05/2019 7:25, LICK, east of Trinity Lake, unable to locate

09/05/2019 8:16, CEMENT, east of Trinity Lake, unable to locate

09/05/2019 8:18, FOOL, west of Trinity Lake, 0.1 acres, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 8:20, QUARTZ, west of Trinity Lake, unable To locate

09/05/2019 8:23, SLATE, west of Trinity Lake, 2 acres, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 9:07, MIDDLE, NE of Canyon Creek Trailhead, 20 acres, staffed

09/05/2019 10:13, EASTMAN, south of Tunnel Rock .25 acres, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 10:38, WAGNER, Billy’s Peak west of Trinity Lake, 0.1 acres, staffed

09/05/2019 10:44, HATCHET, east of Poison Canyon .5 acres, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 11;15, JAKES, Jakes Upper Camp, 0.1 acres, staffed

09/05/2019 12:18, RANCH, located above Rancheria Creek, 0.2 acres, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 12:56, CUTTHROAT, west of Cutthroat Gulch, 15 acres staffed

09/05/2019 2:29, IRISH, Jackass Springs, 0.1 acres, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 2:53, SWIFT, NW of Trinity Center, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 4:50, HOBEL, SW of Trinity Center

09/05/2019 5:39, RAMSHORN, Ramshorn Creek north of Bonanza King Mtn., 0.1 acres

09/06/2019 10:14, HORSESHOE, Horseshoe Lake, 0.1 acres

09/06/2019 12:34, LAKE, Toad Lake, 0.1 acres

Shasta Lake Ranger District and the National Recreation Area (Shasta Lake)

No fires detected



Shasta McCloud Management Unit (Mt Shasta and McCloud area)

09/05/2019 5:21, HERE, east of Hwy3, West of Castle Crags, 5.4 acres, staffed

South Fire

From the Cohasset camera tower https://t.co/clls72sCm7 you can clearly see the two columns of the #SouthFire and the #RedBankFire. Smoke clouds increasing as the heat of the day and some wind gusts pick up. Kudos to all those hard working pilots and ground crew! pic.twitter.com/J27B84LPtg — NopeJustNope (@NopejustNope17) September 6, 2019

The South Fire started in Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Tehama County. It’s 200 acres and 0 percent contained. The fire is south of Platina in the “southeast aspect of Tomhead Mountain.”

The fire is burning south and west of the Red Bank Fire, Red Bluff Daily News noted. It started on Thursday evening.

Springs Fire

This fire is now 4,840 acres and 98 percent contained according to Ca.gov on September 6 and Inciweb. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 13 miles southeast of Lee Vining.

Inciweb noted on September 6: “The weather is moving to a warming and drying period. Fire crews will be working throughout the fire area on suppression repair by rehabilitating fireline that is no longer needed. One aspect of this methodical process is to reduce visual impacts to the land while also protecting it from future damage. Firelines can appear to look like new trails for hiking, biking, or even OHV use; they are not! By bringing vegetation across lines and blending firelines into the landscape, the risk of them becoming social trails is greatly reduced. Fire managers are also confirming additional safety plans for the fire’s operations to ensure minimum impact to the Mammoth Gran Fondo race this Saturday and the Tioga Pass Run on Sunday. Firefighters are also supporting the area with response to any new wildfires reported, especially those in the vicinity of the Springs Fire.”

Swamp Fire

According to Inciweb, this fire started on September 5 from the same lightning storms that caused the Lone Fire. Inciweb noted on September 6: “Most reported fires were found to be single trees and were reported contained yesterday. One other fire, the Swamp Fire (T44N R11E Sec4), discovered northwest of Ingall Swamp and southwest of Dorris Brothers Reservoir, was held at just under ten acres with 90-percent containment. Firefighters will continue work toward full containment today.”

Taboose Fire

#TabooseFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

@InyoInfo; ~10mi S of Big Pine, CA. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/4BCKu9Jrdo — Wildfire Bot (CA) – Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@CaliFireBot) September 6, 2019

This fire is 380 acres and 30 percent contained as of September 6, according to Inciweb. It’s southwest of Big Pine and northwest of Aberdeen. Inciweb said on Sept. 6: “The Taboose Fire, located southwest of Big Pine and northwest of the community of Aberdeen, remains at 380 acres and 30% containment. Last night, the fire was quiet and showed no growth. Today, crews will continue strengthening containment lines and mopping up hot spots. A slight chance for thunderstorms remains in the forecast. Taboose Creek Campground has re-opened. Birch Creek, Fish Springs and Aberdeen remain under pre-evacuation notifications and Tinnemaha Creek Campground is being used by crews for fire response.”

Tenaja Fire

The Tenaja Fire is listed on Ca.gov’s map. It’s 2,000 acres in size and 20 percent contained, according to CA.gov and Cal Fire. That’s up from 7 percent containment on September 5 with little new growth, so that’s a good sign. But it’s still too soon to let your guard down if you’re in the region.

The fire started near Tenaja Road and Clinton Keith Road in La Cresta on the afternoon of September 4. Below is an approximate location for where the fire started. It does not indicate the fire’s size, which is nearly 2,000 acres.

The fire started at 4:43 p.m. on September 4, according to the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection, and then quickly grew in just a few hours to 994 acres in Riverside County. Now it’s 2,000 acres in size.

Here’s a map of evacuation orders that is being updated by the County of Riverside. Yellow indicates voluntary evacuations and red indicates mandatory evacuations. Each shaded area, if clicked on, will show where you should be evacuating to. You can enter your address on the map to see if you are under an evacuation order. Use the + icon to zoom into the map, which may be necessary depending on the browser you’re using.

You can visit the full-sized map here.

According to RVCFire.org, this is the current state of evacuations on September 6:

Evacuation orders for Montanya Place, Bonita Place, Belcara Place, Lone Oak Way, streets south of Calle del Oso Oro and Trails Circle are lifted. They have been downgraded to evacuation warnings, which means you should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

Evacuation warnings for Bear Creek and Cooper Canyon are still in place. Residents should stay vigilant.

In other words, no mandatory evacuations are currently in place, but residents should still be vigilant.

Clinton Keith Road is closed and residences must access La Cresta through Los Gatos Road.

You can stay updated on the fire through the incident information page here.

Walker Fire

This fire was first reported on September 4 and the cause isn’t known. Ca.gov noted that it’s 2,000 acres and 0 percent contained as of September 6.

It’s located east of Genesee near Indian Creek and Beckworth Genesee Road.

Inciweb noted: “Incident objectives include keeping the fire south of Beckwourth Genesee Road, north of Nye Creek Road, east of Genesee Valley Road and west of the Mt. Hough/Beckwourth Ranger District boundary. The Genesee Valley, and Antelope Lake Roads remain open but visitors & residents are advised to use them sparingly and to expect heavy fire traffic along the routes. The Beckwourth-Genesee Road is closed.”

The Walker Fire is producing a lot of smoke.

Visible satellite imagery across the region shows the ongoing fires over #NorCal. Currently the #WalkerFire has quite a bit of smoke moving toward the northeast into NV. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/bJG8Cc2rja — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 6, 2019

Here’s an interactive map of the Walker Fire by MappingSupport.com. They note: “Interactive map shows latest MODIS and VIIRS satellite hotspots (as of 3-9 hrs ago) for #WalkerFire, Plumas National Forest, CA. You can turn on/off/restack lots of other #GIS overlays. Click Map tips upper left corner to learn how.”

According to Inciweb, the fire is burning on the Plumas National Forest about 11 miles east of Taylorsville. As winds pushed the fire to the east-southeast, more evacuations were issued.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for the “the Genesee Valley Road Corridor as well in the Ward Creek area, and the Flournoy Bridge area.”

A voluntary evacuation was ordered for structures below Forest Road 26N11.

If you’re in Plumas County, you can sign up for emergency notices here. Or call 530-616-8625 for updates.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Man with TV on Head Leaves CRT TVs on Porches in Virginia