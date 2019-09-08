Camilo Sesto Dead at Age 72

Camilo Sesto, who’s real name was Camilo Blanes Cortes, one of the most famous singers from Spain died on Saturday, September 6. He was 72 years old.

Sesto was also a songwriter, music producer and composer of romantic pop and rock ballads in the Latino genre. He sang in two pop bands during the 1960s and won a contest in a Madrid TV show. Eventually, he teamed up with singer and producer Juan Pardo, and his career took off. Sesto sold over 175 million albums worldwide.

The singer was about start an America tour, and had scheduled performances in October in New York City, Texas, and California. News of his passing brought heartfelt tributes and condolences from his fans on Twitter.