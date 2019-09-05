Carolinas Storm Surge & Flooding Photos, Videos

With sustained winds of 110 mph and heavy rain bands, Hurricane Dorian is causing storm surge and flooding in the Carolinas with surge and flood warnings posted along the coast of the Carolinas from just north of Savannah, Georgia to Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours. People in these areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions, the NHC cautions.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by

rising waters moving inland from the shoreline. Predictions include Isle of Palms to Myrtle Beach with up to an 8-foot surge, the Savannah River to Isle of Palms up to 7 feet, Myrtle Beach to Cape Lookout up to 7 feet, Cape Lookout to Duck, North Carolina including Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds and the Neuse and Pamlico Rivers up to 6 feet, and Duck to Poquoson, Virginia including Hampton Roads up to 4 feet.

Expected rainfall is six to 12 inches in the Carolinas, and possibly more. This rainfall may cause life-threatening flash floods.

🌪️🌪️ A #tornado was caught on camera passing just in front of a fire station in Wilmington, NC a little while ago. The threat for tornadoes continues today along the Carolina coastline, as intense rain bands from #Dorian move onshore. #NCwx pic.twitter.com/jZWgiBsi8U — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) September 5, 2019

"Stay where you are": Police in Isle of Palms, near Charleston, South Carolina, warn people to stay indoors as Hurricane Dorian takes aim at the Carolinas. https://t.co/dBTdiUV87c pic.twitter.com/KXM8yHZN58 — ABC News (@ABC) September 5, 2019

And when storm surge and flooding were not enough, Dorian apparently has spurned tornadoes.