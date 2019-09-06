Chris March Dead: Former ‘Project Runway’ Star Passes Away at 56

Former Project Runway star and fashion designer Chris March died on Friday. He was 56. March was a fan favorite contestant for his larger-than-life personality and wildly outstanding wig creations. He appeared on Project Runway All Stars, before getting his on series on Bravo, Mad Fashion. He’s designed outfits for Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Meryl Streep’s Oscar dress in 2010.

Born in Alameda, California, on February 25, 1963, following his memorable appearance on Bravo’s reality competition series, he survived a near-fatal accident in 2017, a fall on his head for which he never fully recovered. After going to the hospital, March was put in a medically induced coma, in which he remained for two months. After “miraculously” waking up, he discovered that he was paralyzed in both legs from the knees down, and had lost the ability to move his right hand and arm.

A year after the accident, March opened up about his health in a statement to EW: “I woke up and called 911 and somehow got to the hospital. My blood sugar was over 500. My kidneys started failing, my right lung collapsed, and they had to give me a tracheotomy and put me on a ventilator…. my gall bladder was infected. I had a wound on my right leg. My body went septic. I came close to death many times—they called my family and they were told if they wanted to say goodbye to come right away,” but out of nowhere, he suddenly woke up.

Chris March, the lovable, wonderful, talented alum of Bravo's "Project Runway" and "Mad Fashion" is in bad shape and needs our help with his medical care. Anything you can give to help is appreciated. https://t.co/yPqeTTvpn5 — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 25, 2018

In March 2019, he updated Bravo TV on his recovery journey, explaining why Nelson Carabello started GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses. Up until 11 days ago, money was still being donated to help March out, and nearly $60,000 had been donated to assist with his ongoing physical therapy and residence in an assisted living facility in Northern California. While large in size and personality while on reality TV, throughout his difficult recovery, March had lost 160 pounds.

The designer said, “The biggest [setback recently] being that my medical insurance went up over 500 [percent] at the beginning of 2019. I am also in need of leg braces, specialized physical therapy, a hearing aid, and a new living arrangement. Where I am now is unbearable and makes me anxious and depressed every day. I have considered suicide many times. I have tried my best to make strides. There is a long road of physical therapy ahead of me. In December I was awarded disability, but California gives 95 [percent] of it to this facility, which leaves me with $52 per month. In the face of all my setbacks, I try to remain positive—the leg braces are an exciting new tool on my road to recovery. I am trying to get my tracheotomy removed, and I try my best to effect positive change in this facility for myself and all the residents here. I try to add humor, glamour, and a little glitter to my world.”

March was grateful for his friend and family’s support, continued physical therapy, and was able to occasionally get outside in a wheelchair. He compared his journey to getting better to the distance Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz needed to travel to get home.

“This has been a long and extremely difficult journey, physically and emotionally,” he admitted. “And I have a long way to go, just like Dorothy. I could not have survived without my family and friends. I deeply appreciate everyone who has donated to the Go Fund Me page. I have good days and bad days and the worst days you can imagine, but I still have my brain, and for that miracle I am forever grateful. Thank you for your thoughts, prayers and encouragement.”

