Grosse Ile Woman Found Dead: Christine Chiles Was 51 Years Old

Christine Chiles was found dead on September 23 in the Detroit River. Chiles, a mother of three, had been missing from her home in Grosse Ile, Michigan, since September 20. Grosse Ile is 25 miles south of Detroit.

The Grosse Ile Police Department said in a press release that Chiles’ body had been recovered close to her home at around 11:30 a.m. The statement says that no cause of death was being made public with an autopsy being scheduled for September 24. The autopsy will be conducted by the Wayne County Coroner’s Office. The department had said in a previous press release that Chiles may have been suffering from depression. Lt. Kenneth Pelland of the Grosse Ile Police Department said that despite this, it would be wrong to speculate on a possible cause of death.

The Location Where Chiles’ Body Was Found Wasn’t in the Original Search Area

Search parties of more than 100 people had been looking for Chiles since September 20. While the official search operation included members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Marine Division, U.S. Coast Guard, Woodhaven Police Department and members of Michigan Search & Recovery. Police have said that the location where Chiles’ body was recovered was not in an area covered by the search parties. The search parties were being organized through the Facebook Group, Grosse Ile Now.

The Town of Grosse Ile Is Statistically the Safest City in Michigan

Chiles was last seen leaving her home on East River Road in Grosse Isle at around 4:00 a.m. on September 20. When she was last seen, Chiles was wearing a sweater and sweatpants. The Detroit Free Press reports that a prayer vigil for Chiles was held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Trenton, Michigan, on the night of September 21. She had blonde hair and was 5-feet-10 inches and weighed 125 pounds.Grosse Isle has officially been recognized as the safest city in Michigan.

Chiles Is Survived by Her Husband, Rob Chiles, & Their 3 Children

Chiles is survived by her husband, Rob, and their three children. According to Rob Chiles’ LinkedIn page, he is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University and owns his own construction company in Michigan. Chiles writes on his page, “Foundations of faith and family have molded me, but delivering on ingrained and acquired business philosophies help drive a deeper understanding of industry and cultures that become key indicators of success.”

