Climate Strike Protest Signs & Funny Posters: Photos of the Best

Today is the major nationwide (and worldwide) Global Climate Strike and protests. The strikes started with one student in August 2018 and have since grown to a worldwide movement. Protests are happening in New York, Washington D.C., California, and many other locations across the nation and the world. If you’re participating now or in any of the events happening in the coming week, you might be looking for some climate change protest signs. Here are some of the best.

Some People Wore Costumes to Go with Their Signs

The one with people wearing fish masks might be one of the most creative ideas. They’re carrying a sign that reads “Make America Wild Again.”

Of course, Trump was a common theme.

One sign reads: “Fossil Fool: Climate Change is Real.” They drew Trump looking like a dinosaur for the sign.

A common theme for posters was “There’s No Planet B.” This is a take on the “Plan B” phrase.

Another popular idea is “Love Our Kids? Love their Mother!” with a picture of the planet on the sign.

And here’s another version of the No Planet B sign.

One person actually carried a sign that read: “Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends deserve a future.”

Omg the #ClimateStrike sign saying “Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriends deserve a future” has ended me https://t.co/EfWuAlaAUl — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) September 20, 2019

Some people dressed up as dinosaurs and carried signs about going extinct.

“Y’all bout to go extinct like me.” More signs from Austin’s #ClimateStrike, where dozens of students have walked out of school to protest. pic.twitter.com/Ve2MsnX77Q — Nicole Cobler (@nicolecobler) September 20, 2019

This one reads: “I just took a DNA test turns out I’m 100% freaking terrified for our future.”

One person decorated a cat on a sign that encouraged people to save the Earth because it’s the only planet with cats.

Here’s one that reads: “Winter is Not Coming.”

A popular design reads: “System Change Not Climate Change.”

The strike grew out of an event called Fridays for Future, where millions of students were already leaving their schools on Fridays to participate in strikes. The events began in August 2018, when Greta Thunberg, 15, sat in front of a Swedish Parliament every school day for weeks to protest lack of action on climate change. Her posts went viral and in September she decided to keep striking every Friday until change happened. People began joining her in other locations. This has now culminated into a worldwide phenomenon taking place today, September 20, 2019, around the world. It’s likely that Friday strikes will continue after today in some locations.

This creative one reads: “Should have given the naughty children solar panels not coal!”

The Global Climate Strike network describes today’s event this way:

Going on climate strike means people everywhere walking out of their homes, their offices, their farms, their factories. Everyone is needed to disrupt business as usual: from sports stars, actors and teachers to food industry workers, psychologists, delivery drivers and everything in between. We can all take part, whatever our circumstances, by refusing to accept the status quo. Already people in 150 countries are organising for the global climate strikes this September. Some will spend the day in protest against new pipelines and mines, or the banks that fund them; some will highlight the oil companies fuelling this crisis and the politicians that enable them. Others will spend the day in action raising awareness in their communities and pushing for solutions to the climate crisis that have justice and equity at their heart.”

This one is also creative:

There were a lot of creative signs made today for the protests. Since this is likely just the first of many protests, including more planned later this week as the UN’s climate meeting nears, there are still opportunities to make creative signs and use them if you’re wanting to participate.