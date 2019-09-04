Watch: Coast Guard Search & Rescue Mission in Bahamas

US Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater spent the past two days on a search and rescue and humanitarian aid mission in the Bahamas.

Dorian, the first major hurricane of the 2019 season slammed into the Bahamas and stayed. With its 185 mph winds, the tropical cyclone slowed to a crawl over Abaco and Grand Bahama islands from Sept 1 until Tuesday Sept. 3.

Torrential rains, howling high winds and storm surge over 20 feet and far more, killed at least seven people and up to 20 people according to the latest reports, and leveled thousands of homes. As it slowly departed, the then-Category 5 storm had weakened to a Category 2 hurricane.

The Coast Guard is supporting the Bahamian National Emergency Management Agency and the Royal Bahamian Defense Force, who are leading search and rescue efforts in the Bahamas.

In video by Seaman Erik Villa-Rodriquez, a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew is seen surveying damage and deploying rescue personnel.

In this photo, Coast Guard air crews and health service technicians were briefed at Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater before a C-130 flight to Andros Island in preparation for Hurricane Dorian response on Sept. 2.