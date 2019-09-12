Democratic Debate Drinking Games & Bingo: Fun Ideas for Tonight, September 12

If you’re looking for some fun games to play during the Democratic debate tonight on September 12, your best options might be drinking games or bingo. Here are some fun ideas to help you get started and have a great watch party this evening during the Democratic debates.

Tonight’s Lineup

To create a good drinking game or bingo game, you need to know who the candidates are in tonight’s debate lineup.

The lineup for the first debate will include former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Remember: the debate is three hours long tonight, from 8 p.m. Eastern to 11 p.m. Eastern. So drink responsibly or take an Uber or Lyft home if you have a drinking game.

Drinking Game Ideas

Here are some ideas you could include in a drinking game during the Democratic debates.

Take a shot the first time someone says “Trump” and then take sips after that. He will likely come up a lot, so don’t take shots after the first mention or you’ll be passed out within 15 minutes.

Take a shot if someone takes a jab at another candidate who isn’t here tonight.

Take a sip any time someone talks about Russia or Mueller.

Take a sip if someone is cut off by a moderator or if a candidate interrupts another candidate.

Take a shot if it looks like someone’s mic is turned off. Take two shots if Andrew Yang’s mic is turned off.

Take a shot if someone talks in Spanish.

Take a shot if someone talks about Hillary Clinton.

Take a sip if anyone finds a way to plug their campaign website during the debate.

For specific candidates:

Take a sip when Andrew Yang talks about UBI, $1,000, or automation.

Take a shot if Andrew Yang talks about crowd surfing.

Take a sip if Biden steps away from his podium and leans close to another candidate. Take a shot if he actually touches another candidate.

Take a sip if Biden talks about Obama.

Take a shot if Biden and Harris get in another argument.

Take a sip if Harris talks about being a prosecutor.

Take a sip if Bernie Sanders talks about traveling to Canada to buy insulin.

Take a sip if Bernie Sanders talks about a “radical” idea (and uses the word “radical.”)

Take a sip if O’Rourke is asked about his past, including his DUI or being in a band.

Take a sip if Buttigieg talks about being in the military.

Take a sip if Warren says “I have a plan.”

Take a shot if Warren and Sanders hug.

Take a sip if Klobuchar talks about fundraising.

Take a shot if Buttigieg talks about Mike Pence.

Take a sip if Julian Castro talks about his twin brother.

Take a sip if Cory Booker talks about being vegan.

Take a sip if Biden misspeaks.

Bingo Ideas

Any of the ideas above can be translated into a Bingo game card. Some ideas for terms you can include on a bingo card include:

Putin or Russia

Mueller

Medicare for all

Marijuana legalization

Minimum wage increase

Universal Basic Income

Obama

Someone plugs their campaign website

Talks about parents or grandparents

AOC is mentioned

Opioid epidemic

Cut off by a moderator

Paid family leave

Immigration

Green New Deal

Student debt forgiveness

Socialism

Hillary Clinton

Wikileaks

Julian Assange

Billionaires

Reparations

Electoral college

Abortion

You can create your own bingo cards based on these ideas here.

Remember, don’t drink and drive if you take part in a drinking game. You can always grab an Uber or Lyft and stay safe.