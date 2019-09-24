DJ Drama Alleged Domestic Violence Incident: Girlfriend Posts Story Online

Record executive and music promoter DJ Drama is being accused of domestic violence by his girlfriend Debakii. On Monday afternoon, Debakii posted a photo and two videos from Turks and Caicos where she alleged he beat and bit her after an altercation while on vacation. DJ Drama and Debakii have dated since late 2018 after he and model Jennifer Burciaga ended their relationship.

Debakki’s first video, which has since been deleted from her Instagram, showed bite marks on her chest and her hand. “Look how swollen my fucking hand is,” she said. “I literally have teeth marks that went in through my hand and fucking bleeding.”

The camera then pans over to a man who appears to be Drama. He seems either unaware or unconcerned that he’s being filmed. “The guy is a fucking woman beater,” she said. “It’s not the first time. It’s not the last time. He put his hands on me.”

Debakii Shared That She Was Trying to Leave Turks & Caicos

Debakii recorded another video while she was in a clinic, saying that doctors had wrapped her hand, and were going to give her a shot. She said she was also going to need some antibiotics “because the bite marks, they were pretty deep.”

The situation has left Drama’s girlfriend in a tight spot. The popular Instagram model wrote that she was having a hard time finding a flight out of the tiny British territory. “I am OK and I am going to leave,” she said, adding, “but there are no flights right now, so there’s only so much I can do. I literally don’t have any money on me right now.”DJ Drama, 41, whose real name is Tyree Cinque Simmons, co-founded Generation Now , an imprint of Atlantic Records, with artists like Lil Uzi Vert , Skeme, and Jack Harlow. Drama rose to fame as the official DJ for Atlanta rapper T.I. and as a mixtape DJ with his mixtape series and debut album, Gangsta Grillz.

Drama won “DJ of the Year” at the 2013 BET’s Hip Hop Awards and Deadspin described the Philadelphia native as “arguably the most prolific and important DJ of the Golden Mixtape Era,” adding that “only DJ Khaled comes close.”

The Altercation With Debakii Happened Just Days After DJ Drama Dropped His Video, “Nasty”

The incident with Debakii occurred within days of Drama dropping the video for “ Nasty ,” featuring PnB Rock and Moneybagg Yo. Directed by Juwan Lee, the end of summer party video shows the three men enjoying themselves at a mansion surrounded by dozens of beautiful women.

“’ Nasty is just the first of many more singles that will be released over the coming weeks. There a lot of surprises coming so stay tune!” Drama said.



After Debakii posted her videos, some of Drama’s fans began criticizing him on social media. His Instagram is now littered with comments such as “U beat girls,” “we beating up women now,” “why you do that to ur girl,” and “Won’t support anything a women beater puts out.”

