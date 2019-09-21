Dulce Maria Alavez Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Dulce Maria Alavez is a five-year-old missing in New Jersey. An award for information leading to her return has been increased to $35,000. She’s been missing for nearly a week now since she was last seen playing in a large park with her little brother. Hundreds of officers have been searching for her in the woods and other locations, but so far there are no clues about what happened to her and no named suspects. Here’s what you need to know about what happened.

1. Dulce Maria Alavez Was Playing in a Park with Her Little Brother When She Disappeared

Dulce was playing in Bridgeton City Park on Monday when she disappeared between 4 and 5 p.m., CBS Philadelphia reported. Authorities issued an Amber Alert for her on Tuesday night. The park is about 1,000-acres in size, and police have searched it more than once, NewJersey.com reported.

More than 100 officers searched the nearby woods for her on Friday.

Her mother told authorities that she was sitting in a parking lot near the park and didn’t see what happened to Dulce, CBS Philadelphia reported. She was last seen playing on the swings with her brother who is 3. Her mom was 30 yards away in the parking lot with an 8-year-old relative, CNN reported. The mom said that her son returned to the car crying, without his sister. When she went to look for Dulce, she couldn’t find her.

2. She Was Wearing a Yellow Shirt & White-and-Black Checkered Pants When She Disappeared

Dulce was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with an elephant on it, black and white checkered pants with a flower design, and white shoes. (CNN described her yellow shirt as having a koala on the front.) She’s 3’5″ and weighs 40 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

The photo above was taken just before Dulce disappeared when her mother took her and her brother to buy ice cream before they went to the park. It shows exactly what Dulce was wearing when she was last seen.

You can also see surveillance video showing one of the last times Dulce was seen below.

3. Her Mother, Noema Alavez Perez, Was Not Arrested & Police Are Investigating How the Rumor Got Started. Her Father Does Not Live in the United States.

A report was passed around social media on Friday that Dulce’s mother, Noema Alavez Perez, was arrested, but this report was not accurate, CBS Philadelphia reported. Bridgeton Police Chief Michael Gaimari said they’re investigating the source of the report that Perez was arrested. Police have said the family is cooperating with the investigation.

Officials are asking people to keep an eye out for strange behavior from anyone they know, such as discarding a car or clothes abruptly or leaving town mysteriously.

Her grandmother pleaded for her return earlier this week, and her aunt went on local news to say that the rumors about arrests were distracting from the search.

Dulce’s father is not in the United States, CBS Philadelphia reported.

4. The Possible Kidnapper Had a Red Van or SUV & Is 5’6 to 5’8″

#LATEST Search for Dulce Alavez: • Don’t have any solid suspects

• Collecting surveillance videos

• Family has been interviewed, will be interviewed again

The possible kidnapper was described as 5’6″ to 5’8″, thin build, light-skinned and possibly Hispanic, with acne but no facial hair. Police have said he was wearing a black shirt, red pants, and orange sneakers when he was last seen, and driving a red van with tinted windows and sliding doors.

Police have said there are no “strong suspects” at this time. They said they’ve gathered video surveillance for the area, ABC 6 reported.

5. A $35,000 Reward Has Been Offered

A $35,000 reward is now offered more information that helps locate Dulce. The FBI, prosecutor’s office, and New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Society each contributed $5,000 to the reward. Two local businesses (Tortilleria El Paisano and Newfield National Bank) also contributed $10,000 each, ABC News reported.

If you have any details on Dulce’s whereabouts, call 856-451-0033 or text TIP411 to give an anonymous tip. You can also call 1-800-CALL-FBI with tips.