The Emmy Awards will not have a host for 2019, following in the footsteps of the Oscars. But unlike the Oscars, no one even looked for a host for the 2019 Emmy Awards show, according to The Wrap.

The 2019 Academy Awards was left in a bind after Comedian Kevin Hart stepped down in light of anti-gay tweets that resurfaced from 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Hart quickly announced he was stepping down and apologized on Twitter, writing, “I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past.”

In contrast, no one even looked for a host for the 2019 Emmy Awards, producers told TheWrap. It was a creative decision to save time for things outside of the awards themselves. That extra time will be used to honor some of the shows that ended in 2019, like Game of Thrones, The Big Bang Theory and Veep “in some interesting and memorable ways, to be a little coy,” Don Mischer Productions partner Charlie Haykel told TheWrap.

Here’s what you need to know:

No One is Hosting The Emmy Awards, & No One Even Looked for a Host

The 2019 Emmys won’t be having a host. Here are the most memorable Emmy hosts over the years. pic.twitter.com/QQg1DSKPLT — Harper's Bazaar (@harpersbazaarus) September 22, 2019

He was gunning for the host role back in 2015. The Los Angeles Times quoted him as saying, “If I can start the campaign now and get them into it, I’m all for it. I would just jump at the opportunity.”

Around the same time Hart stepped down from the role, The Hollywood Reporter published a piece on why hosting the Academy Awards is a job no one wants.

“We never actually went out to anyone,” Done+Dusted president Ian Stewart told TheWrap. “We were trying to consider new ways and a fresh approach and especially on Fox this year, which is a fresh, new Fox, of how we could cover the show.”

The Extra Time Will be Used to Say Goodbye to Shows Like Game of Thrones, The Big Bang Theory & Veep

i present to you: gwendoline christie as emmy awards (a thread) pic.twitter.com/U8rQHiBnyj — esme (@tarthsjedi) September 21, 2019

Going without a host was a creative decision, not a decision producers made because they could not find an emcee, according to TheWrap. With 27 awards to give out, only about 23 or 24 minutes is left that “you can do other things with,” Stewart told the media outlet.

“If you do decide to go with a host, which is a legitimate decision, then if they do a 10- or 12-minute monologue then you sort of have about 14 minutes left in the show to do other things that isn’t giving out awards,” he said. “So we felt we could use those 23 or 24 minutes better for other things we wanted to put in the show.”

So that extra time will give a chance to say goodbye to popular shows that ended this year, and honor them “in some interesting and memorable ways, to be a little coy,” Don Mischer Productions partner Charlie Haykel told TheWrap.

