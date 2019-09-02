Florida Evacuation Zones, Maps, & Routes for Hurricane Dorian

Evacuations are being ordered in parts of Florida in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian’s possible arrival. Here is a look at the evacuations currently in place, along with details about evacuation zones and routes. Evacuation orders can change quickly, so stay tuned to your local news for the most recent evacuation information.

So far, five Florida counties have issued mandatory evacuations as of the time of publication. To see the latest evacuation details, visit Florida Disaster’s news page here. You can also see a list of up-to-date mandatory evacuations here.

This article will start out showing you where to find an interactive map of evacuation routes and zones for all of Florida. Next you’ll see sections about the mandatory evacuations as of the time of publication. After that, you will see a series of links to where you can find evacuation details and PDF maps for all the counties in Florida, whether or not they are under evacuation orders, so you can have the information handy in case you need it.

Interactive Maps of Evacuation Zones & Evacuation Routes in Florida & How to Locate Your Zone

ARCGIS has a map here that shows all of Florida and the state’s evacuation zones. You can view an embedded version of the map below, but a full version of the map has greater functionality. The map also has an option for turning on evacuation routes and viewing them. You can enter your address into the map, no matter where you are in Florida, to find out exactly which zone you are in. Zones range from Zone A to Zone L.

Depending on your browser, you may need to use the + icon to zoom into the map to see areas near you.

To see Florida’s current hurricane map (without evacuation zones), you can view Florida Disaster’s map below.

Mandatory Evacuations Have Been Issued for Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County, Florida has issued mandatory evacuations for residential structures in Zone A and Zone B. Zone A includes mobile homes, sub-standard housing, and low-lying areas prone to water intrusion, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office noted.

Zone B includes barrier islands, land areas north and south of Jupiter Inlet, and other areas vulnerable to surges south along the Intracoastal Waterway to Broward, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported. A map of the zones is above.

If you’re still unsure about your evacuation area, you can go here and scroll down to the map at the bottom of the page. Put your address into the search bar and you’ll be told what zone you’re in.

Learn more about Palm Beach County’s evacuations and shelters here.

Mandatory Evacuations Have Been Issued for Martin County

According to FloridaDisaster.org: “Mandatory evacuations of Zones A-B will go into affect at 1300 today (September 1.) This includes Hutchinson Island, Jupiter Island, Sewall’s Point, low lying areas, and mobile and manufactured homes.”

You can learn more about evacuations and shelters in Martin County in Heavy’s story here.

Mandatory Evacuations Have Been Issued for Brevard County

The following residents are under mandatory evacuations in Brevard County starting Monday, September 2 at 8 a.m. These are quotes from FloridaDisaster.org.

those who live on the barrier islands, including areas from Kennedy Space Center south to the south beaches, and Merritt Island

those in mobile homes or manufactured housing

those in low-lying, flood-prone areas

those with special medical needs such as electrical dependence.

“To determine whether an address is located in an evacuation zone, visit https://bit.ly/2wKvjq0 to plug in the address at the search engine in the upper left hand corner.”

Shelter details are in the post below.

Mandatory Evacuations Have Been Issued for Nassau County

According to FloridaDisaster.org: “Mandatory Evacuation for Zones A, C and F, beginning tomorrow morning, Monday, 09/02/2019 at 8am. Those living in low-lying areas, mobile or model homes or otherwise have concerns about their safety may utilize the shelters. Those choosing to house at a shelter during this evacuation should provide their own supplies (blankets, medicines, and snacks). The shelters will provide food, water and electricity. Pets must be in a pet crate and occupants must provide vaccinations records, food and water and bring along a picture of you and your pet.”

Nassau County will open shelters at the following locations on Monday September 02, 2019 at 8 A.M.:

Hilliard Middle Senior School ADDRESS: 1 Flashes Ave, Hilliard, FL 32046. This shelter is pet friendly and accommodates those with special needs.

Callahan Middle School ADDRESS: 450121 Old Dixie Hwy, Callahan, FL 32011. This is a pet friendly shelter.

If you bring a pet, it must be in a crate and you must bring food and water for them. Bring a photo of you and your pet, along with vaccination records.

Mandatory Evacuations Have Been Issued for St. Lucie County

According to FloridaDisaster.org: “St. Lucie county has issued a mandatory evacuation order for residents on the barrier island (North and South Hutchinson Island), those living in low-lying coastal areas and mobile homes. That order will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday (9/1/2019).”

Mandatory Evacuations Have Been Issued for Duval County

According to FloridaDisaster.org regarding Duval County: “Mandatory Evacuations for Zones A and B, as well as Huguenot and Hanna parks, effective 8 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2.. Residents who live in Zones A and B should begin to make the necessary arrangements and prepare to leave starting Monday, Sept. 2.”

Use the map above or enter your address in the map here to determine your evacuation zone.

Mandatory Evacuations Have Been Issued for Indian River County

Mandatory evacuations have been issued for Indian River County starting at 8 a.m. Monday, September 2, for “residents east of US1 including the barrier island, low lying areas, and those in substandard housing or manufactured homes.”

The following shelters will open Monday, September 2, 2019 at noon:

• Treasure Coast Elementary, 8955 85th Street – Special Needs Shelter (this shelter only will open at 8:00 AM)

• Liberty Magnet Elementary, 6580 81st Street – Pet Friendly Shelter

• Fellsmere Elementary, 50 N. Cypress Street – General Population

• Sebastian River Middle, 9400 CR 512 – General Population

• Freshman Learning Center, 1507 19th Street – General Population

• Oslo Middle School, 480 20th Ave SW – General Population

Mandatory Evacuations Have Been Issued for Volusia County

According to FloridaDisaster.org: “Volusia County officials will issue a mandatory evacuation order at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 2, for residents who live on the beachside and in low-lying areas, RVs and mobile homes. However, residents don’t have to wait until the order is issued. If you have a place to go, it would be best to leave the area today.”

Public shelters will open at 10 a.m. on September 2. Here’s a list of shelters, as quoited from Volusia.org.

General shelters are available for people who have been evacuated or feel unsafe in their homes.

T. Dewitt Taylor Middle-High School, 100 E. Washington Ave., Pierson

DeLand High School, 800 N. Hill Road, DeLand

University High School, 1000 W. Rhode Island Ave., Orange City

Mainland High School, 1255 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach

Sweetwater Elementary School, 5800 Victoria Gardens Blvd., Port Orange

Special needs shelters assist evacuees with disabilities or functional medical needs. They are pet friendly. Evacuees and their service animals will remain in the same location. It is too late to pre-register for a special needs shelter. Residents who are not registered will be assessed upon arrival at the shelters.

Atlantic High School, 1250 Reed Canal Road, Port Orange

Creekside Middle School, 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange

Freedom Elementary School, 1395 S. Blue Lake Ave., DeLand

Galaxy Middle School, 2400 Eustace Ave, Deltona

Palm Terrace Elementary School, 1825 Dunn Ave., Daytona Beach

Pride Elementary School, 1100 Learning Lane, Deltona

Pet friendly shelters provide housing for people and pets in separate locations at the shelter.

Hinson Middle,1860 N. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach

Pine Ridge High, 925 Howland Blvd., Deltona

River Springs Middle, 900 W. Ohio Ave., Orange City

The people and pet shelter houses people and pets in the same location:

Volusia County Fairgrounds, 3150 W. State Road 44, DeLand

Mandatory Evacuations Have Been Issued for St. Johns County

According to FloridaDisaster.org: “St. Johns County has issued mandatory evacuation orders effective for 8 a.m. on Monday, September 2 for Evacuation Zones A and B, which includes the entire City of St. Augustine, the City of St. Augustine Beach, and those living on waterfront property or in flood-prone areas. In addition, the County has ordered evacuations for Hastings and Flagler Estates.”

Here are a list of shelters in St. Johns County. They’ll be open starting at 8 a.m. on Monday:

Pacetti Bay Middle School, 245 Meadowlark Ln. (Special needs)

Timberlin Creek Elementary School, 555 Pine Tree Ln. (Pet-friendly)

Southwoods Elementary, 4750 State Road 206. (Pet-friendly)

Pedro Menendez High School, 600 State Road 206 West. (General population)

Bartram Trail High School, 7399 Longleaf Pine Pkwy. (General population)

Osceola Elementary, 1605 Osceola Elementary Rd. (General population)

To determine your evacuation zone, go here and enter your address.

The Following Counties Have Voluntary Evacuations

As of Sunday night, September 1, the following counties had voluntary evacuations in place.

Osceola County – Voluntary/Phased

Glades County – Voluntary/Phased*

Hendry County – Voluntary/Phased*

Okeechobee County – Voluntary/Phased*

Highlands County – Voluntary/Phased*

Here are details about these counties, in case the voluntary evacuations turn into mandatory. All quotes are from FloridaDisaster.org unless otherwise noted.

Glades County: “Voluntary evacuations are being ordered starting at 5pm (08/30/2019) for all low lying areas, mobile home parks and RV parks for the following communities: Moore haven, Palmdale, Lakeport, Washington Park, Buckhead Ridge and Uncle Joe Fish Camp.”

Hendry County: “(August 30, 2019) – LaBelle, Fla. – Voluntarily evacuation for residents who live in low-lying, flood prone areas as well as residents who live in RV’s or mobile homes to a safer structure. Residents are encouraged to evacuate tens of miles away from current location to secure homes of family member or friends no later than Saturday evening. Hendry County will open shelters to the public beginning at 4pm on Saturday, August 31. Residents who live on the eastern side of Hendry County who need to evacuate are encouraged to evacuate to shelters in LaBelle.”

Highlands County: “Citizens who reside in low lying areas, mobile homes and RV’s are advised to take necessary precautions in preparation of high winds and rain over the next few days.”

Shelters will open on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon.

AVON PARK: South Florida State College, University Center, 600 W College Dr, Avon Park

LAKE PLACID: Lake Placid High School, 202 Green Dragon Drive

SEBRING: Alan Jay Convention Center, 781 Magnolia, Avenue

SPECIAL NEEDS: Bert J. Harris Agri-Civic Center, 4509 George Blvd., Sebring

Okeechobee County: “A voluntary evacuation order, effective on today, Sunday, September 1, 2019, has been issued for residents living in RVs, mobile homes and low lying areas, and those areas prone to flooding.”

Here are details about shelters provided by the county:

“The Special Needs Emergency Shelter will open Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3:00pm. The Special Needs Shelter is located at the Okeechobee Public Works building located at 804 NW 2nd Street, Okeechobee. Please note: pre-registration is required at Emergency Operations Center or any Okeechobee County Fire Station. No online registration is accepted at this time. Call the Okeechobee Emergency Operations Center at 863-824-6888 for further information on required criteria on special needs admittance.

“The Host Residential Shelter and the Pet Friendly Shelter open today, Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 5:00pm. Additional shelters may be opened as needs arise. Host Residential Shelter and Pet Friendly Shelter are both located at South Elementary School located at 2468 SW 7th Avenue, Okeechobee. No evening meal will be served on Sunday, September 1, 2019.

“Please note: pet space is limited and proper veterinary documentation for all pets is required at the Pet Friendly Shelter. A crate and enough pet food and water for several days must also be provided for your pet.”

Osceola County: According to FloridaDisaster.org: “A voluntary evacuation order, effective on today, Sunday, September 1, 2019, has been issued for residents living in RVs, mobile homes and low lying areas, and those areas prone to flooding.”

“Osceola County’s initial Special Needs Shelter is at the Osceola Council On Aging, located at 700 Generation Pt, Kissimmee, FL 34744. Individuals staying at the special needs shelter should bring their own medicine and other vital supplies.”

General shelters include:

Harmony High School (pet-friendly shelter) 3601 Arthur J Gallagher Blvd, St Cloud, FL 34771

St. Cloud High School – 2000 Bulldog Ln, St Cloud, FL 34769

Horizon Middle School – 2020 Ham Brown Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746

First Responders will be sheltered at Osceola Heritage Park, and including pets – 1875 Silver Spur Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34744

Sex Offenders will be sheltered at the County’s Beaumont Street Facility- 330 N Beaumont Ave. Kissimmee, FL 34741

Note: Osceola County has issued a mandatory evacuation for the Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee by noon, Monday, September 2.

How to Find Evacuation Zones, Maps, & Routes in All Florida Counties, Even If They Are Not Currently Under Evacuation Orders

Florida has extensive evacuation details for all counties. We’re providing links to where you can find evacuation information for any relevant county, whether or not that county is under an evacuation order.

Each of the links in this first section below will take you to county-specific evacuation information and emergency websites for counties that have evacuation zones. This information is provided by FloridaDisaster.org.

The following set of links are for counties that do not have designated evacuation zones. Here is where to find more emergency information in these areas. This information is provided by FloridaDisaster.org.

To see Evacuation Zone routes and maps per specific counties, visit the following links. These will take you directly to PDF maps for each county. This information is provided by FloridaDisaster.org.

READ NEXT: Hurricane Dorian Maps: Projected Path & Live Trackers for September 1