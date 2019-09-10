Ghosted MTV Show Premiere Date & Time

Ghosted seeks to find out what happens when a loved one or friend suddenly “disappears” without a trace. Much like the show Catfish, it’s an all-out search to find answers and hopefully reunite the pair. We’ve got the details on this new spin on lost loves.

Channel: MTV

Airdate: Tuesdays at 9pm EST/ 8pm CST

Synopsis: Ghosted: Love Gone Missing helps distraught people track down former friends or lovers who suddenly cut off all contact with them. Hosts Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills meet the haunted and come up with theories about the cause behind the ghosting. Then the hosts look for leads in order to track down the ghost. Finally, the truth is revealed during a confrontation between the two parties. (Courtesy MTV)

Hosts: Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills team up to host the series. Lindsay was the Bachelorette on Season 13 of the popular ABC franchise. She married Bryan Abasolo, a contestant from that season.

Mills is a musician and actor with credits on series like Ridiculousness.

Controversies: The show has received its fair share of controversies before premiering. Much of the problem for critics stems from the fact that those doing the “ghosting” may have very serious reasons for their actions. The Mary Sue‘s Kaila Hale-Stern addressed her concerns about the premise stating, “Make no mistake about it: the idea of MTV, Ghosted’s hosts, and their camera crew normalizing the idea that people who “ghost” deserve to be found, confronted, and made to explain themselves is as troubling as it is dangerous.”