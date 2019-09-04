Gianna Santos: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Gianna Santos is a 29-year-old Content Manager and longtime girlfriend of actor Jonah Hill. According the Page Six, the couple got engaged this week.

Gianna and Jonah were first spotted together walking in New York City in August 2018 and reportedly started dating around the same time. They have been very private about the details of their relationship over the past year until their engagement announcement.

Santos was born and raised in New York City in Manhattan’s TriBeCa neighborhood. According to her Facebook page, she attended High School at New York City Lab School for Collaborative Studies and went to college at Fordham University where she graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications and a minor in Sociology in 2011.

According to her LinkedIn, she’s currently a Content Manager at beauty startup Fashion Grey and has previously worked as a stylist and Producer at trendy fashion brand KITH. She also started her career at HBO where she spent 7 months as an Account Assistant for Comcast and Time Warner Team and a Budget Coordinator in Consumer Marketing.

According to the “About” page on her portfolio, she’s “always been intrigued by and drawn to creative pursuits including fashion’s eccentricities, a love for design, and visual displays of fashion.” and has “come to appreciate the nuances of gender/cultural/societal trends and strive to translate them into an appealing art form for a specific client-base.”

Her motto “in styling and life has always been ‘less is more.'”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Gianna Santos is a Photographer

In her digital portfolio, Santos has a “blog” featuring posts with names of locations that include “Tulum”, “Palm Beach”, “Norfolk”, and “Amagansett”. Each blog features a series of photographs from the title location ranging from staged photo shoots to candid photos of pedestrians.

Some photos also feature Gianna herself but most of the shots are of her friends or strangers. Each blog post varies wildly in content and length. “Norfolk” has two candid photos of a younger and older woman in a public restroom. “Tulum” features vacation photos of Gianna and her friends posing in various places along with photos of the local architecture. And “Palm Beach” is a photo shoot with a single model posing in front of curtains along with photos of a hotel pool.

Despite the wide array of subject matter, each post has a consistent color palette and theme.

2. She’s Worked with Several Prominent Fashion Brands

According to her portfolio, Santos has worked with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry. Her work at KITH makes up a good portion of her showcased work but she’s also worked with major shoe brands Nike, Adidas, Puma and Converse. She’s also worked with Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto’s brand Y-3 and women’s activewear company Bandier.

Most of this work seems to come from her time as an E-commerce Stylist for Jackthreads and Head Stylist/Producer at KITH. Her portfolio has a list of photoshoots that showcases her styling and photography work with each of the aforementioned brands.

3. She’s Worked on a Music Video with Jonah Hill

Santos’ fiance Jonah Hill directed the music video for Vampire Weekend’s “Sunflower” earlier this year. In the video, lead singer Ezra Koenig and guitarist Steve Lacy visit the two most popular destinations on the Upper West Side of New York for Ashkenazi Jewish food, Zabar’s and Barney Greengrass’.

Santos lists the music video in her portfolio as something she had worked on. The music video was directed during her time as a Head Stylist and Producer at KITH, so she may have been responsible for styling the band and possibly Jerry Seinfeld, who makes a brief appearance at the end of the video.

She is not listed on the credits of the music video on YouTube or the IMDB page so her role in the project is unconfirmed.

4. She’s a Hip Hop Fan

Most of Santos’ social media profiles are set to “private” but there are a few public posts on her Facebook page that show her affinity for Hip Hop.

In addition to a post showcasing the yearbook photos of famous rappers, she shared music back in 2012-2013 from Spotify and Hypem that included rappers The Game, The Dream, Jay-Z, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and Rihanna.

5. She has a Sister

According to her Facebook page, Gianna Santos has a younger sister named Olivia that currently attends the University of Maryland. According to Olivia’s Facebook page, she’s in the sorority Kappa Delta and spent 2018 studying abroad in Europe.

Gianna has several photos with her sister on her Facebook page. Her most recent public post is from 2015 where she captioned a photo of her and Olivia with “miss my lil liv”.

