PHOTO: Great White Shark Seen Near Surfer in Cape Cod

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy included a caution in its post of a photo taken Friday morning of a great white shark feet away from a surfer in Cape Cod.

“This is a good reminder that white shark activity is still at it’s peak off the coast of Cape Cod through October,” the conservancy tweeted.

The photograph shows a white shark’s dorsal fin above water very close to a surfer who was not named but was reported to be from Brooklyn, New York. The man was on his board at Nauset Beach. The image shows the shark very near the surfer who has his legs tucked up and out of the water.

The popular Nauset Beach is located at the east coast of outer Cape Cod in the village of Orleans, Massachusetts.

The shark conservancy tweeted, “Incredible image of a white shark swimming by a surfer off Nauset Beach this morning. This is a good reminder that white shark activity is still at it’s peak off the coast of Cape Cod through October.”

Photo credit: Joe Mault / Orleans Camera

The photograph was taken by Joseph P. Mault of Orleans Camera.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy, based in Chatham, Massachusetts, is a “nonprofit committed to raising awareness of white sharks by supporting research, public safety, & conservation.”

It was noted that it’s uncommon to see the dorsal fin of a white shark; it’s more movie fantasy than fact, think Jaws.

One of the biggest revelations I had from spending time with shark researchers on Cape Cod was how rare it is for sharks to do what the one photographed today is doing in this stunning photo: expose their dorsal fins above the surface of the water. https://t.co/BlL2jKEOqP — Neil Swidey (@neilswidey) September 20, 2019

Sharks show their fins for a few reasons: to take sun, because they’re in shallow waters and to check out something on the surface.

Fortunately for the surfer, this shark wasn’t too interested.