WATCH: Fred Hartman Bridge Protest by Greenpeace

Greenpeace protesters suspended themselves from the Fred Hartman bridge in Baytown, Texas in advance of the Democratic debate, and video showed them dangling from the thoroughfare. You can watch some of that video later in this article. They’re protesting the use of fossil fuels.

The protest involves 22 protesters; half of those suspended themselves via harnesses over the Houston Ship Channel, according to Fox26. Some traffic in the ship channel was stopped.

“@HCSOTexas is aware of a public demonstration currently underway at the Fred Hartman bridge in East Harris County. We are actively monitoring the situation with other public safety partners,” the Harris County Sheriff wrote.

HAPPENING NOW: Greenpeace activists are in Houston blocking the largest oil export channel in the country to confront the oil industry. Join the action with us! RT to resist Trump and the oil industry! #PeopleVsOil pic.twitter.com/sHbQGsfAZ3 — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) September 12, 2019

Greenpeace posted a video showing a bird’s eye view from the bridge. “We’re in the heart of the fossil fuel industry (the largest oil export channel in the US) to confront Trump & the oil industry,” the group wrote on Twitter, indicating it’s supporting the Green New Deal.

HAPPENING NOW: We're in the heart of the fossil fuel industry (the largest oil export channel in the US) to confront Trump & the oil industry. RT to support the brave activists & take action for #GreenNewDeal! >> https://t.co/xGNiM0OlYG pic.twitter.com/xkoyvj2nt6 — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) September 12, 2019

The Office of Homeland Security and Management indicated, “We are currently monitoring the situation occurring on the Fred Hartman Bridge with our local and public safety partners in the area. Stay tuned for updates.”

Here’s video of the suspended protesters:

Here’s another view:

KHOU-TV reported on September 12, 2019 that the protest was blocking a northbound lane on the bridge. Greenpeace also tweeted, “BREAKING: We’re in Houston shutting down the largest oil export channel in the country to resist Trump & the oil industry for fueling this #ClimateCrisis. It’s time to end the age of oil. #PeopleVsOil.”