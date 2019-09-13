Hecklers Yelled ‘We Are DACA Recipients’ to Joe Biden During the Debate

At the end of the Presidential Democratic debate, each candidate got a chance to talk about the toughest setback in their career. Joe Biden was asked the question first. When he first tried to speak, a group of hecklers yelled loudly, forcing the debate to briefly stop. (If you want to vote about who won the debate, see Heavy’s article here.)

It was tough to hear just what they were saying.

Hecklers attack Biden about something inaudible. — Alex North (@AlexNor30775022) September 13, 2019

The Executive Director of End Rape on Campus said on Twitter that the protestors were yelling: “We are DACA recipients. Our lives are at risk.”

The protestors were yelling, “we are DACA recipients. Our lives are at risk.” Unclear if they were TSU students. #DemDebate #DemocratDebate — Jess Davidson (@DavidsonJess22) September 13, 2019

They also got up on the stage. Solidarity with those brave students who put their bodies on the line tonight — something that is much higher stakes for DACA recipients. We need a #CleanDREAMActNow — Jess Davidson (@DavidsonJess22) September 13, 2019

Davidson said she was at the debate, in the front row of the side stands as the heckling moment happened. She also wrote: “They also got up on the stage. Solidarity with those brave students who put their bodies on the line tonight — something that is much higher stakes for DACA recipients. We need a #CleanDREAMActNow.”

She said they also got on the stage at one point.

Also not sure if this was covered but they got on the stage — Jess Davidson (@DavidsonJess22) September 13, 2019

Here’s a video of what happened.

But their message seems to have been lost to many since it was so hard to hear. Some people thought they were talking about deportations, perhaps referencing the deportations during Barack Obama’s administration.

It seemed like the hecklers during the Biden answer on question about biggest setback were yelling words including “deportation.” Could anyone tell specifically what they were saying? — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 13, 2019

Others caught that they were saying, “We are DACA recipients!” But they couldn’t understand anything else.

I heard "WE ARE DACA RECIPIENTS" but I couldn't hear the rest. — Kate Lewis (@katelew1s) September 13, 2019

Some said they might have been saying something about Obama, but it was tough to understand.

Rough night for Biden, who is now interrupted by hecklers chanting something — maybe about Obama — that we can't pick up in the media room. — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) September 13, 2019

Whatever it was, some people thought the hecklers’ timing wasn’t good since they were yelling while Biden was talking about family members who had died.

Biden apologized for that! Shameful that no other Dems called out the hecklers. — Unaccountable BureauCat (@UnAcctBureaucat) September 13, 2019

Good for you hecklers. You interrupted the man who was about to speak what means to have true loss in life of a wife, son, and daughter. But yes, please, PROTEST RIGHT BEFORE THAT AND COME ACROSS SAYING NONSENSE ON NATIONAL TV. WELL DONE. pic.twitter.com/8tNkEfbM5J — RandomMinutia (@RandomMinutia) September 13, 2019

Whatever the protesters were yelling didn’t seem to have much effect because most people couldn’t figure out what they were saying, according to posts shared on Twitter.

WTF at these hecklers and protesters lmao #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/qNVr4uqhY9 — Mikel Joshua (@MikelJoshua) September 13, 2019

#DemDebate – Topic is "quality of resilience"@JoeBiden interrupted by hecklers, seems to throw him off stride, starts out sounding tired & unsure but does perk up. Talks about his family- the accident, son's death, says he deals by finding "purpose". — Havilah Vaskeritchin (@Havilah_V) September 13, 2019

After the heckling stopped, Biden said that losing his son caused him to lose part of his soul, but he tried to stay strong. “For me…it takes finding purpose. My purpose is…stay engaged in public policy. But there’s a lot of people who’ve been through a lot worse than I have, and get up every morning and put one foot in front of the other. They’re real heroes out there.”

After he finished, the rest of the candidates also talked about resiliency and how they persevered even after professional setbacks.

