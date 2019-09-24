How long does impeachment take? When do proceedings begin? As impeachment cries mount against Donald Trump, you might be wondering about the whole process: how long it takes, and when it even starts.

The first thing to know is that impeachment is not the same thing as impeachment proceedings. And what’s more, the House Judiciary Committee must first vote to approve article of impeachment before sending them over for a vote by the House of Representatives.

A formal charge of impeachment can take place months before the proceedings begin — one president, Richard Nixon, actually resigned after impeachment articles were approved by the HJC and before the House voted on the impeachment charges.

So an official charge of impeachment by the House of Representatives technically happens in a day — but impeachment proceedings can take months, from beginning to end, when the Senate votes on whether or not to remove the president from office.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andrew Johnson Was Charged With Impeachment on March 2, 1868; His Impeachment Proceedings Began Three Days Later

Andrew Johnson was the first president to be impeached; his impeachment process, from beginning to end, was also the fastest in terms of time.

Specifically, Johnson was charged with 11 articles of impeachment, many of them related to his conduct following the Civil War. You can read all even articles of impeachment in full here, per the United States Senate.

The trial itself took several months. Johnson did not attend the trial himself, according to a summary of the proceedings on the Senate page. He didn’t attend because he was advised by a lawyer not to; that trend certainly changed by the time Clinton was impeached.

On May 16, 1868, the Senate voted on three articles related to Johnson’s impeachment charges. A 2/3 majority was needed for conviction, and was not reached. In total, 35 senators voted to convict the president and 19 senators voted to acquit.

Johnson was acquitted of impeachment charges on May 26, 1868. The end of his impeachment proceedings came to be just under three months long, in total. You can read a full chronological timeline of the impeachment proceedings here.

Bill Clinton Was Charged With Impeachment on Dec. 19, 1999; His Impeachment Proceedings Began on Jan. 7, 1999

In November 1995, Bill Clinton (the president at the time) reportedly began a sexual relationship with a White House intern named Monica Lewinsky; this alleged affair would continue, on and off, for 18 months, per The Guardian.

By January 26, 1998, Clinton had been publicly accused of sexual misconduct by Lewinsky, and said to a media audience at the White House, “I want you to listen to me. I did not have sex with that woman, Monica Lewinsky. I never told a single person to lie, not a single time, never.”

It would be almost a full year before the House of Representatives formally impeached Bill Clinton, on Dec. 19, 1998. It’s worth noting that Clinton’s approval rating hit an all-time high following news of impeachment charges, as The Guardian notes.

Clinton’s impeachment proceedings formally began on Jan. 7, 1999; the trial lasted five weeks in total. The senate voted on Clinton’s potential removal from office on Feb. 12, 1999. For the charges of perjury, 45 Democrats and 10 Republicans voted “not guilty,” and for the charges of obstruction of justice, it was a 50-50 split. Neither vote reached the 2/3 majority necessary to remove a president from office.

So from beginning to end, Clinton’s impeachment process was almost exactly two months long. Of course, that doesn’t include the countless interviews, hearings, and statements that took place in the years leading up to his acquittal.