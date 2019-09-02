Hurricane Dorian: Florida Schools Closing List

Hurricane Dorian has caused several districts in Florida to announce that school will be closed during the week of September 2-5. Dozens of counties across the state and in the path of the Category 4 hurricane have followed suit, and Columbia County Schools has said they are concerned about the high number of evacuation routes and evacuees from South Florida coming to their campuses for shelter.

“We are projected to have high winds that will increase through the afternoon and do not feel it is safe to transport students in the potentially dangerous conditions,” said Columbia County spokesman Lex Carswell. “Thank you and please be safe.” Schools in Columbia County will be closed on Tuesday, September 3, and Wednesday, September 4. Read on for a list of other schools and districts that have altered their schedules.

SCHOOLS

Columbia County – Columbia County will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

– Columbia County will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Brunswick Country – Brunswick Country schools will be dismissing their students early on Tuesday. High schools will release students at 11:45 a.m., while middle schools will be releasing students at noon and elementary schools at 12:45 p.m. Standard release times will be resumed on Wednesday.

– Brunswick Country schools will be dismissing their students early on Tuesday. High schools will release students at 11:45 a.m., while middle schools will be releasing students at noon and elementary schools at 12:45 p.m. Standard release times will be resumed on Wednesday. New Hanover County – New Hanover schools will operate on a normal schedule on Tuesday, but there will be no after school activities such as athletics or extracurricular clubs. Schools will be closed for students on Wednesday and Thursday, though employees will be given an optional workday with an early release. New Hanover will announce their plans for Friday at a later time.

– New Hanover schools will operate on a normal schedule on Tuesday, but there will be no after school activities such as athletics or extracurricular clubs. Schools will be closed for students on Wednesday and Thursday, though employees will be given an optional workday with an early release. New Hanover will announce their plans for Friday at a later time. Cape Fear Academy – Cape Fear will close its doors on Wednesday, and remained closed until further notice.

– Cape Fear will close its doors on Wednesday, and remained closed until further notice. Pender County – Pender County schools will be open on Tuesday, but will close its doors on Wednesday and Thursday. All after school activities on these days have been postponed.

– Pender County schools will be open on Tuesday, but will close its doors on Wednesday and Thursday. All after school activities on these days have been postponed. Calvary Christian Schools – Calvary Christian will be closed for both students and staff on Wednesday and Thursday. The soccer game versus WCA, originally set for Tuesday evening, has also been cancelled.

Other school districts that will be closed on Tuesday, but will resume normal schedules on Wednesday, include Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Pinellas County and Sumter County.

COLLEGES

Brunswick Community College – The campus will close at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, and will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

– The campus will close at 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, and will remain closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Cape Fear Community College – Cape Fear will have a normal schedule on Tuesday, but it will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

– Cape Fear will have a normal schedule on Tuesday, but it will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. UNCW – The campus has issued a mandatory campus evacuation for all students, and cancelled its classes from Tuesday through Saturday, September 6.

– The campus has issued a mandatory campus evacuation for all students, and cancelled its classes from Tuesday through Saturday, September 6. University of Florida – The campus will be closed on Tuesday.

– The campus will be closed on Tuesday. Saint Leo University – The campuses in East Pasco, Tampa, MacDill, Lakeland and Ocala

– The campuses in East Pasco, Tampa, MacDill, Lakeland and Ocala Pasco-Hernando State College – All five campuses will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

– All five campuses will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Polk State – The college will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

– The college will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. Florida Southern College – Classes have been canceled for the rest of the week.

– Classes have been canceled for the rest of the week. Hillsborough Community College – The campus will be closed on Tuesday.

– The campus will be closed on Tuesday. University of Central Florida – The campus will remain closed through Thursday.

Other colleges that will be closed on Tuesday, but will resume normal schedules on Wednesday, include the University of South Florida, St. Petersburg College, Keiser University and Rasmussen College.