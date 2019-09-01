Hurricane Dorian: Live Web Cams & Radars for Florida & Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian is now a Category 5 hurricane that is bearing down on the Bahamas. Below are live radars to help you track the storm, along with live web cams from areas in the storm’s path, including Grand Bahama Island and coastal areas. Some web cams will likely go down as the storm passes through, but you can rewatch the footage to see the storm approaching. The live radar feeds should stay online. The first section has live radar feeds and the second section has live web cams from the Bahamas.

Live Radar Feeds

This first feed is from 10 News WTSP.

This next radar feed is from ABC Philadelphia.

And here is a live radar feed from Fox News.

This next live radar is from Windy.com.

Live Web Cams from Grand Bahama Island, Florida, North Carolina, & Other Locations

This first video tracks the storm and also shows live web cams from areas near the Grand Bahama Island.

The cameras are as follows:

Top Left cam: Port Lucaya – Grand Bahama Island ( North Western end)

Bottom left cam: Great Guana Cay (North eastern end)

Bottom right cam: Abaco Bahamas (North eastern end)

Some of the feeds above are no longer live, but you can go back to see what was happening when they went dark.

This next video shows a camera at the northwestern tip of the Grand Bahama from Ben’s Weather.

Dorian is nearing the Bahamas at the intensity of a Category 5 storm, with a life threatening surge of up to 20 feet. Part of Florida’s east coast is also under a tropical storm warning. The hurricane will be a threat to Florida to North Carolina this week.

The live feed below is from Juno Pier, Florida provided by DZ.

Next are a series of live streams from Florida.

This live feed is from Deerfield Beach, Florida, about three minutes from the beach, shared by Aschchu117.

This next video from Explore Oceans shows a live feed of footage 34 miles seaward of Cape Fear, North Carolina. The storm likely won’t approach this region until later this week.

Here’s a video from Corolla, North Carolina from Beach Realty.

NHC noted about Dorian at 12:00 UTC: “EYEWALL OF NOW CATASTROPHIC CATEGORY 5 HURRICANE DORIAN ABOUT TO HIT THE ABACO ISLANDS WITH DEVASTATING WINDS… …LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND VERY HEAVY RAINFALL ALSO EXPECTED… As of 8:00 AM EDT Sun Sep 1 the center of Dorian was located near 26.5, -76.5 with movement W at 8 mph. The minimum central pressure was 927 mb with maximum sustained winds of about 160 mph.”

NOAA also wrote at 8 a.m.: “At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the distinct eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 26.5 North, longitude 76.5 West. Dorian is moving toward the west near 8 mph (13 km/h), and a slower westward motion should occur for the next day or two, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian should be moving over Great Abaco soon, and continue near or over Grand Bahama Island later tonight and Monday. The hurricane should move closer to the Florida east coast late Monday through Tuesday night.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Man with TV on Head Leaves CRT TVs on Porches in Virginia