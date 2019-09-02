Hurricane Dorian Maps: Projected Path & Live Trackers for September 2

Hurricane Dorian is nearing the U.S. coast as a Category 4 hurricane that still might strengthen. It lost some strength as it stalled over Grand Bahama Island, moving at only 1 mph. Forecasts are divided on where the storm will ultimately end up, although many are hoping and predicting that the storm might turn north and not make landfall in Florida. However, it’s really too soon to tell for certain. The storm has left behind devastation in the Bahamas. Read on to see maps and trackers of Hurricane Dorian’s path as of September 2, how close it may come to Florida, along with the storm’s projected path for the coming days. Hurricanes are unpredictable, so stay tuned as details can change over time.

Live Hurricane Dorian Interactive Map Trackers

You can track Hurricane Dorian’s location via Google’s hurricane tracker map here, here, or through the embedded map below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button to see the hurricane’s track. (Some browsers will show a far-away view despite the settings, but zooming in will allow you to see the map in full.)

An additional live map is provided by the NOAA’s nowCoast website below. The embedded version is fairly small, but you can see the full version here. Hit the plus button in the map below to zoom in to see the details about the hurricane’s track.

You can also track Dorian live with this video from Fox News.

11 Alive has a live stream here.

Hurricane Dorian’s Projected Path as of September 2

Above is a map above from the National Hurricane Center showing a forecast cone and coastal watches and warnings released on September 2. This map does not indicate the hurricane’s size, but it does show the hurricane’s current projected path.

This next map may give you a better idea of when to first expect to feel the effects of the hurricane. This map shows the estimated arrival time of tropical storm force winds.

Florida should start feeling tropical-storm force winds today as the storm nears.

Next is a different look at the hurricane’s projected path. Keep in mind that this map has an interactive component that you can view here.

Wind Projection Maps of Hurricane Dorian on September 2

Next up is a wind-speed probability map. This shows the probability of tropical storm force winds, as predicted on September 2.

And next are predictions for the probability of hurricane force winds.

Rainfall & Flooding Potential Maps

This next map from NOAA shows the rainfall potential.

According to the National Hurricane Center on September 2 at 2 p.m., Hurricane Dorian is currently at 26.8 N, 78.4 W, about 25 miles northeast of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island and 105 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida. Maximum winds are currently 150 mph and it’s moving west (285 degrees) at 1 mph. Winds are down from the 185 mph maximum that they were at yesterday, but this is still a very dangerous storm. Minimum central pressure is 938 mb (27.70 inches.)

At 2 p.m. the NOAA noted: “Dorian is moving very slowly toward the west-northwest near 1 mph (2 km/h). A slow westward to west-northwestward motion is forecast during the next day or so, followed by a gradual turn toward the northwest and north. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island through much of today and tonight. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late tonight through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close to the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday.”

