Hurricane Dorian Maps: Projected Path & Live Trackers for September 3

Hurricane Dorian is nearing the U.S. coast as a Category 2 hurricane, but experts from the National Hurricane Center warn that it’s “growing in size.” It lost some strength as it stalled over Grand Bahama Island, leaving devastation in its wake, but now it’s moving again. Forecasts are divided on where the storm will ultimately end up, although many are hoping and predicting that the storm might turn north and not make landfall in Florida. However, it’s really too soon to tell for certain. Read on to see maps and trackers of Hurricane Dorian’s path, updated for 2 p.m. September 3, how close it may come to Florida, along with the storm’s projected path for the coming days. Hurricanes are unpredictable, so stay tuned as details can change over time.

Live Hurricane Dorian Interactive Map Trackers

You can track Hurricane Dorian’s location as it slowly changes today via Google’s hurricane tracker map here, here, or through the embedded map below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button to see the hurricane’s track. (Some browsers will show a far-away view despite the settings, but zooming in will allow you to see the map in full.)

An additional live map is provided by the NOAA’s nowCoast website below. You can see the full version here. Hit the plus button in the map below to zoom in to see the details about the hurricane’s track.

Here’s a live tracker from Fox News.

Here’s a live tracker from WPTV.

MappingSupport offers an interactive map using GOES satellite imagery that’s updated every 15 minutes. According to their Twitter account: “To see updated image, turn the GOES overlay off then on. You can also reload the map.” (It won’t automatically reload.)

The tweet about using the map above is noted below:

Interactive #Dorian map with GOES satellite imagery updated every 15 minutes. To see updated image, turn the GOES overlay off then on. You can also reload the map. Need help? Click “Map tips” in upper left corner.

Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/vsbzjQuqeS #HurricaneDorian pic.twitter.com/h2ghhP9tNn — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) September 1, 2019

Hurricane Dorian’s Projected Path on September 3

Above is a map above from the National Hurricane Center showing a forecast cone and coastal watches and warnings released today, updated as of 2 p.m. on September 3. This map does not indicate the hurricane’s size, but it does show the hurricane’s current projected path.

This next map may give you a better idea of when to first expect to feel the effects of the hurricane. This map shows the estimated arrival time of tropical storm force winds. The map below was updated Sept. 3.

Florida should start feeling tropical-storm force winds today as the storm nears.

Next is a different look at the hurricane’s projected path. Keep in mind that this map has an interactive component that you can view here. This screenshot is from September 3.

Wind Projection Maps of Hurricane Dorian

Next up is a wind-speed probability map. This shows the probability of tropical storm force winds, as predicted on September 3.

And next are predictions for the probability of hurricane force winds.

Rainfall & Flooding Potential Maps

This next map from NOAA shows the rainfall potential.

According to the National Hurricane Center on September 3 at 3 p.m., Hurricane Dorian is currently at 27.6 N, 78.7 W. It’s about 65 miles north of Freeport, Grand Bahama Island (it’s moved 15 miles farther from Grand Bahama since the 8 a.m. update) and 105 miles east of Fort Pierce, Florida.

The storm is moving northwest or 325 degrees at about 5 mph.

Maximum winds are currently 110 mph, down from 120 mph at 8 a.m. Winds were up to 185 mph just two days ago, but this is still a dangerous storm. Minimum central pressure is 959 mb (28.32 inches).

At 2 p.m. the NOAA noted: “At 200 PM EDT (1800 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Dorian was located by NWS Doppler radar near latitude 27.5 North, longitude 78.7 West. Dorian is moving toward the northwest near 5 mph (7 km/h), and a slightly faster motion toward the northwest or north-northwest is expected later today and tonight. A turn toward the north is forecast by Wednesday evening, followed by a turn toward the north-northeast Thursday morning. On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will gradually move north of Grand Bahama Island through this evening. The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida east coast late today through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over the North Carolina coast late Thursday and Thursday night.”

At 3p.m., NOAA added that tropical storm force winds were being felt along Florida’s east coast.

