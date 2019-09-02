Indian River County Evacuation Zones Map & Shelters for Hurricane Dorian

As Hurricane Dorian begins its approach toward Florida, Indian River County has been placed under a hurricane warning. On Sunday night, Dorian was described as a dangerous Category 5 hurricane that continued to lash the Bahamas with 180 mile-per-hour winds and 220 mile-per-hour gusts.

The storm still has an unpredictable path. Hurricane models show Dorian remaining in the Atlantic but hugging the Florida coast. “As Dorian slowly begins to make its closest approach to east-central Florida, it is expected to turn north-northwest and parallel the coast from Tuesday into Wednesday,” the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said in a alert. Residents across the county are being warned to take all necessary precautions.

Hurricane #Dorian is one of the strongest storms that's ever threatened Florida. If you live in a county with evacuation orders, please heed the call. I have also ordered @MyFDOT to suspend tolls on Florida’s Turnpike Mainline and selected toll roads across the state. pic.twitter.com/Aiz7bhAHUh — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 1, 2019

Mandatory Evacuations For Indian River County Residents East of U.S. 1 Are Scheduled for Monday, September 2

A mandatory evacuation will be ordered for all Indian River County residents living east of US Highway 1 in the early hours of Monday morning. https://t.co/GjuLm39JS9 — TCPalm (@TCPalm) September 1, 2019

Mandatory evacuations for Indian River County residents living in storm surge zones east of U.S. 1 will begin on Monday, September 2 starting at 8 a.m. The county is also mandating evacuations of residents residing in flood-prone areas, or who live in mobile manufactured homes or sub-standard housing.



Most Evacuation Shelters, Including the Pet-Friendly & Special-Needs Shelters, Will Open Monday, September 2 at Noon

Indian River County's pet-friendly shelter has been at Liberty Magnet School in Vero Beach. https://t.co/xUWLEm5WyG pic.twitter.com/LZ442dWLal — Sit & Stay Pet Care (@SitNStayLLC) August 31, 2019

A detailed map of the county’s storm surge zones can be seen here . The county has also issued a map of evacuation routes which can be seen here . Residents sheltering outside the county are being asked to leave as soon as possible since weather conditions will likely deteriorate.

The county’s evacuation shelters will open on Monday, September 2. These include the pet-friendly shelter and the special-needs shelter. Indian River County’s shelters will open at 12 p.m. except for the special needs shelter, which is scheduled to open at 8 a.m.

General Population: Freshman Learning Center, 1507 19th St., Vero Beach

General Population: Oslo Middle School, 480 20th Ave., SW, Vero Beach

General Population: Sebastian River Middle School, 9400 CR 512

General Population: Fellsmere Elementary, 50 N. Cypress St., Fellsmere

Pet-Friendly Shelter: Liberty Magnet Elementary, 6580 81st St., Vero Beach

Special Needs Shelter: Treasure Coast Elementary, 8955 85th, St., Vero Beach

Other shelters may open if the county determines there’s an increased need.

Uber is Offering Complimentary Transportation to Evacuation Shelters

Uber is generously offering free trips up to $20 to anyone in need of a ride to a state-approved shelter. To learn more about offer please visit Uber’s website.

Indian River County’s Pet-Friendly Shelter Has Space on a First Come, First-Serve Basis

A volunteer veterinarian gives a dose of love at a pet-friendly shelter in Vero Beach. https://t.co/cEjcckq3fU #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/uPPAMModwm — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 10, 2017

“Space in the pet-friendly shelter will be on a first-come-first-served basis,” Etta LoPresti, Indian River County Emergency Management Coordinator said on the county’s website.

To use the pet-friendly shelter, evacuees must reside in a mandatory evacuation area. They must also bring an animal crate large enough to comfortably accommodate bedding, a litter pan, and food and water. Pet owners are required to show proof of current rabies vaccination and a county license for their pet, if applicable. The check-in process will go faster if registration forms are filled out in advance.

As with other evacuation shelters in Indian River County, the pet-friendly shelter should be considered as “a shelter of last resort.” Due to limited space, the county asks pet parents to consider staying with family, friends or at a hotel, before opting for the pet-friendly shelter.