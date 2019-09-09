Instagram & Snapchat Down: Users Reporting Errors from Both Sites

Users across the country are reporting errors when they try to use Instagram or Snapchat today. This comes shortly after Facebook started having trouble. So far, other social sites like Twitter and YouTube don’t appear to also be affected. Here’s what we know so far about what’s happening.

You can see a recent spike in issues with Snapchat on DownDetector.

Here’s a map of where most of the Snapchat outages and problems are happening.

Users are saying that they can’t send snap texts, only pictures. Most are saying the issues seem to be centered around sending snaps on the service.

Instagram is also having issues, as you can see from the sharp spike in reports that just happened.

Instagram’s outage map also shows most of the problems occurring in the United States.

People are saying that their Instagram simply won’t load and they can’t post any pictures to the site.

Some are seeing a blank screen or just an error message that reads: “Sorry, there was a problem with your request.”

For some people, the issues are affecting Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat all at the same time, leading them to come to Twitter for help and sympathy.

Some people are saying that Instagram issues aren’t all that rare.

at what point do we just start tweeting the rare event that instagram is actually working. #instagramdown — Mike Majlak (@mikemajlak) September 9, 2019

And others are joking about other social networks.

You know what people never complain about being down? @LinkedIn #instagramdown — Gwendolineee (@hunkaaa) September 9, 2019

It’s not clear at this time what is causing the issues.

