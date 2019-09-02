Is Aldi Open on Labor Day Monday 2019? What Hours?

If you need something from Aldi on Labor Day 2019, you’re in luck. Aldi stores are open on the holiday. However, they are operating with limited hours in many cases.

That’s according to the Aldi website, which reads, “All ALDI stores are closed on New Year’s Day, Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. All ALDI stores will be open limited hours on Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.” For many stores, the website says, “Our Labor Day hours are 9 am – 6 pm.” However, this could vary by store.

How can you find individual store hours? You can use the store locator here to identify the Aldi nearest you and find out the holiday hours for it. It’s important to check your individual store’s listing as hours could vary by location. However, don’t bother trying to call. As the Aldi website explains, “At ALDI, we care about passing savings on to our customers through our streamlined staffing model. To support this, we do not have staff to answer store telephones. We typically have three to five employees in a store at any given time, and their focus is on serving customers.”

Happy Labor Day! We will have limited store hours tomorrow, 9/2. All of our stores will be open from 9AM to 6PM, with select locations having extended hours. pic.twitter.com/29OK3xBmDs — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) September 1, 2019

There is one big exception to all of this: Hurricane Dorian. Hours could shift if you are in a hurricane-affected area.

Due to the potential impact of Hurricane Dorian, we are closely monitoring stores throughout select counties in Florida. Be sure to check our website as we work to keep you updated on any store closings and reopenings. https://t.co/A3ozBH3rQo pic.twitter.com/QtfGjnATpr — ALDI USA (@AldiUSA) August 30, 2019

What is Aldi? ALDI, one of America’s favorite grocers*, operates more than 1,900 stores in 36 states. We take a simple, cost-effective approach to grocery shopping that saves shoppers on their grocery bills. In fact, smart shoppers have found that switching from national brands to ALDI exclusive brands can save them up to 50 percent** on their weekly must-haves. More than 40 million customers each month benefit from the ALDI streamlined approach, bringing shoppers the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices every day,” the website says.

The History of Labor Day

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking (or eating) out. It’s good to take a moment to appreciate the true reasoning behind the day. Here’s some of that history.

According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.

