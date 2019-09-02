Is Chick-fil-A Open on Labor Day Monday 2019? What Hours?

Some might suspect that Chick-fil-A would be closed on Labor Day 2019 because Labor Day is an official national holiday. The chicken sandwich restaurant is famously closed when some restaurants are not – on all Sundays, for example. However, the chain is actually open on Labor Day. Many of the stores are open until 6 p.m.

Chick-fil-A announced on its website: “It’s officially the end of summer – and you deserve a milkshake. Is Chick-fil-A open on Labor Day? Yes, we are…Come celebrate the end of summer and stop by a Chick-fil-A for one last hot-weather treat. Frosted Lemonade, anyone?”

That sounds pretty good, right?

Here’s what you need to know:

Generally Speaking, Chick-fil-A Locations Are Open Until 6 p.m. on Labor Day

On its website Labor Day 2019 announcement, Chick-fil-A provided the standard hours for its locations on that holiday.

“Every Chick-fil-A location is open from 10:30 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., but check with your local Chick-fil-A, as some restaurants may open earlier or later,” Chick-fil-A explained.

Thus, you should check your local Chick-fil-A store for specific hours though because they can vary by location.

The same was true last year and the year before that. On Labor Day 2017, Chick-fil-A shared an identical message on its website. In 2018, Chick-fil-A did not make a similar detailed announcement but was open on Labor Day.

However, you can use the restaurant’s online store search function to pull up detailed information about specific restaurants. The search will give you store hours, location, amenities, and whether the location offers such things as a drive-thru or mobile ordering.

Why Is Chick-fil-A Closed on Sundays Anyway?

Whether you're dining al fresco or al desk-o, Grilled Chicken Nuggets make for the best lunch break. pic.twitter.com/dCoj9Qajrb — Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) August 23, 2019

As most people know, Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays. This doesn’t affect Labor Day, of course, because that holiday is on Monday. However, you might be curious about the reason for that. Many people know that it stems from religious beliefs, but it’s also the result of the founder’s own experiences working in restaurants.

“Our founder, Truett Cathy, made the decision to close on Sundays in 1946 when he opened his first restaurant in Hapeville, Georgia. Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest and worship if they choose – a practice we uphold today,” the website explains.

The History of Labor Day

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking (or eating) out. It’s good to take a moment to appreciate the true reasoning behind the day. According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.

