Is Publix Open on Labor Day Monday 2019?

Publix stores are open on Labor Day 2019, so you’re in luck if you needed to stop by to get something.

Publix stores in most areas are operating with normal hours on Labor Day. “All Publix locations are currently operating normal business hours,” the Publix website announces under holiday hours.

There’s one big exception: Stores in the areas that could be affected by Hurricane Dorian.

Thus, you could find different hours at some of those stores. “Due to Hurricane Dorian, some of our stores will be adjusting their operating hours,” Publix wrote on its website. You can learn more specific information about that here.

You can find out information on specific Publix stores, and locate them, here. It’s a good idea to call your local Publix before going, especially in states that might be affected by Dorian.

September is an important month for Publix. “September is a special month for Publix. This year, we’re celebrating 89 years of being the premier quality food retailer our founder, Mr. George, created. His dream was to open a store that was different — a store that operated on a set of values everyone could feel when they walked through the door,” the company’s website reads.

The History of Labor Day Isn’t Cooking Out

Why is Labor Day celebrated in the United States? It’s important to remember that it wasn’t always about cooking (or eating) out. It’s good to take a moment to appreciate the true reasoning behind the day. According to USA Today, the origins of the holiday derive from the poor working conditions in the 1800s. Children worked dangerous jobs, work days were incredibly long, and workers often faced hazards on the job, the newspaper reported. Congress made the first Monday every September a national Labor Day in 1894 after a workers’ strike and riots broke out over the bleak working conditions for many Americans, USA Today reported.

