Is Rite Aid Open on Labor Day, Monday 2019?

If you forgot to fill your prescription or you need to make a quick and convenient stop on Labor Day 2019, you’re in luck. Rite Aid will be open on Monday, September 2, 2019.

Most Rite Aid stores are open for its typical Monday hours on Labor Day. Those hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The pharmacy hours vary by location. Check your store locator for details.

Also, if you live in the path of Hurricane Dorian, you should anticipate some unexpected closures. Call your local Rite Aid pharmacy to be sure if those closures are impacting your area.

LAST CHANCE to save for our #LaborDay Friends & Family event through today! Get 30% off your purchase with promo code THANKS, plus earn BIG #BonusCash! https://t.co/lsiUk1YPxo pic.twitter.com/gsWfEm70aS — Rite Aid (@riteaid) August 31, 2019

Rite Aid is open on Labor Day at most locations. The store hours Monday are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The hours at the pharmacy may vary by location. Call your local Rite Aid to verify your store hours.

Rite Aid is even offering some deals for Labor Day. The Rite Aid Labor Day sale includes buy one, get one free on vitamins and supplements. You can also save 30 percent when you shop online by using promo code “THANKS.”

Rite Aid Store Hours May Be Impacted by Hurricane Dorian

Want to boost your #health for fall? Save BIG with these #BOGO deals on Rite Aid Brand #vitamins & supplements! Shop in-store or online to save. https://t.co/p7xpf1VA7u pic.twitter.com/W5TplqWrjL — Rite Aid (@riteaid) August 30, 2019

Hurricane Dorian was nearing a Category 5 Hurricane September 1, leading into Labor Day 2019. It is leaving a path of destruction in its wake, and store closures are sure to follow.

If you live in the path of the hurricane, contact your local store to verify these hours still apply. Stay inside if possible and be safe.

“Hurricane Dorian remains a major hurricane and will approach the east central Florida Atlantic waters Monday afternoon through Tuesday and Tuesday night,” a message from the National Weather Service in Melbourne, Florida said Sunday night. “A hurricane Warning is now in effect out to 60 nautical miles across the Atlantic from the Volusia Brevard county line to Jupiter Inlet. A Hurricane Watch is in effect out to 60 nautical miles from Flagler Beach to the Volusia Brevard county line. Extremely hazardous marine conditions will develop with winds increasing to hurricane force and seas building up to 25 to 35 feet.”

If you live in the hurricane’s path, and you need supplies to be safe, Rite Aid may have some of the items you need for your first aid kit. But don’t go outside if the weather is bad, and be sure to call ahead to your Rite Aid store to be sure they are open before venturing out.

Ready.gov recommends:

As you prepare your plan tailor your plans and supplies to your specific daily living needs and responsibilities. Discuss your needs and responsibilities and how people in the network can assist each other with communication, care of children, business, pets, or specific needs like the operation of durable medical equipment. Create your own personal network for specific areas where you need assistance. Keep in mind some these factors when developing your plan: Different ages of members within your household Responsibilities for assisting others Locations frequented Dietary needs Medical needs including prescriptions and equipment Disabilities or access and functional needs including devices and equipment Languages spoken Cultural and religious considerations Pets or service animals Households with school-aged children

If you want to do some shopping this Labor Day, check out some of the Labor Day deals at Kohl’s, Lowe’s and Best Buy.

