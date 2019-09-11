Jeff Fenholt Dead: ‘Jesus Christ Superstar’ Actor Was 68

Jeff Fenholt has died at 68 years old, according to a Facebook post by his son, Tristan. Fenholt was known for his role in “Jesus Christ Superstar,” as well as his involvement with Black Sabbath.

Tristan posted a short tribute commemorating his father’s life in his Facebook announcement. He wrote,

Yesterday, my dad—Jeff Fenholt—went home to be with the Lord. Like all of us, he was not a perfect man, but he knew the perfect Savior (Jesus), and loved to share the gospel with as many people as possible. His music and ministry literally touched the lives of hundreds of thousands of people. He truly loved the Lord… and still does. I love you and miss you, Dad! 9/15/1950 — 9/10/2019

Per TMZ, Fenholt’s cause of death has not been revealed, but he was found dead at his home on Tuesday, and had been battling with health issues leading up to his death.

In the hours leading up to his death, friends of Fenholt appeared to hear of his passing through alternate sources, as they tweeted it out prior to any news publication or confirmation. One friend wrote, “I just learned that my friend Jeff Fenholt has gone on to be with the Lord. I had the pleasure of directing his shows on TBN for several years. He was always so much fun to be with. I spoke with him a few months ago as he shared some of his ideas for a new show. RIP Jeff”

Fenholt Died 5 Days Before His 69th Birthday

Fenholt was 68 years old at the time of his death, only five days away from turning 69 years old. Though Fenholt is known for the success of his later years, he actually had his first taste of fame when he was only 14 years old, when a song his band made, ‘Goin Too Far,’ became a Top 40 hit.

Fenholt’s death comes a few months after the 50th anniversary tour of Jesus Christ, Superstar premiered at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles, earlier this summer.

The rock opera by Andrew Lloyd Webber first appeared on Broadway on October 12, 1971, with Fenholt playing the role of Jesus Christ. Other stars who originally appeared in the opera included Ben Vereen and Yvone Elliman, according to Paybill.

Fenholt Was a Notable Trump Supporter & Conservative on Facebook

Fenholt, who was known as a Christian evangelist, was a strong supporter of the Trump administration in his final years, and frequently posted on Facebook about his frustrations with issues like the immigration crisis. In one such post, he wrote, “I am sick of all the 3rd world urchins who have come into America and don’t love our country.”

