WATCH: Rep. John Lewis Calls for Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump

Rep. John Lewis has called for impeachment proceedings to begin against Pres. Donald Trump.

“The future of our democracy is at stake. I truly believe the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come. To do otherwise would betray the foundations of our democracy,” Lewis tweeted.

The Congressman from Georgia’s Fifth Congressional District and Civil Rights icon said, “We cannot delay.”

“We must not wait. Now is the time to act. I have been patient while we tried every other path and used every other tool. We will never find the truth unless we use the power given to the House of Representatives, and the House alone, to begin an official investigation as dictated by the Constitution. The future of our democracy is at stake. I believe, I truly believe, the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come. To delay or to do otherwise would betray the foundation of our democracy.”

The move to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump has gathered very recent steam based on the intelligence community staffer’s whistleblower report about Trump’s July phone call where he pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Tuesday it was also reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will “announce a formal impeachment inquiry this afternoon and imply that she herself favors impeachment …”