Kamala Harris Reacts to Trump Impeachment Developments

Kamala Harris quickly responded to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement indicating a formal impeachment inquiry will begin on President Donald Trump, saying she backs impeachment.

“Donald Trump has abused his power, obstructed justice, and violated his oath of office. He puts his political interests over our national interest,” she wrote on Twitter. “I agree with @SpeakerPelosi — no one is above the law. He must be impeached.”

The Democratic Presidential candidate also addressed impeachment late Monday, September 23, 2019, writing on Twitter. “Enough. It’s time to impeach.”

On Tuesday, she shared a petition calling for Trump’s impeachment.

“Trump openly encouraged a foreign adversary to hack a political opponent and attack our elections,” she wrote on Twitter. “He’s doing it again.”

Here’s what you need to know:

President Trump quickly reacted to Speaker Pelosi’s planned announcement of a formal impeachment inquiry on Twitter in a series of tweets, while the White House responded the announcement was “Nothing new.”

Trump wrote on Twitter Tuesday afternoon, saying he would release the transcript of his phone call with Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He called the process “a witch hunt,” using a phrase common in Trump’s rhetoric. He concluded the tweets with a photo from Rasmussen Reports which indicated he had a 55 percent approval rating.

The White House released a statement to CNN ,which said, “”The Democrats continue to weaponize politics when they should be working on behalf of their constituents, which is nothing new,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “President Trump is working hard on behalf of our country here in NYC while they continue to scream the word impeachment. Nothing new here.”

Trump wrote earlier on Twitter, “I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine.”

He continued, “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!”

Trump further wrote, “The Democrats are so focused on hurting the Republican Party and the President that they are unable to get anything done because of it, including legislation on gun safety, lowering of prescription drug prices, infrastructure, etc. So bad for our Country!”

He lastly shared a photo of his Rasmussen approval rating of 55 percent, which he pinned on Twitter writing an all caps, “THANK YOU!”

Harris Circulates Petition Calling for Trump’s Impeachment

Kamala Harris, who has backed impeachment proceedings against President Trump, circulated a petition on Twitter Tuesday, September 24, 2019 asking for people to sign in agreement.

“Enough. It’s time to impeach,” she wrote on Twitter Monday night. The tweet had more than 12,000 retweets and more than 87,000 likes within 17 hours.

On Tuesday afternoon, she shared the petition and wrote, “Trump openly encouraged a foreign adversary to hack a political opponent and attack our elections. He’s doing it again. Add your name to demand the House begin proceedings to impeach Trump.”

