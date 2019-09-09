Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 9

In the market for a new job? Amazon is offering 30,000 of them.

TOP STORY: Amazon Plans Major Hiring Events in Six Cities

Curious what it’s like to work at Amazon? #AmazonCareerDay will provide anyone the opportunity to learn about the more than 30,000 open roles we have available. Read more details in @AP. https://t.co/0kgW2fknyb — Amazon News (@amazonnews) September 9, 2019

Amazon is aiming to fill 30,000 permanent staff positions around the country, with benefits. The salaries range from $15 per hour to more than $100,000. In a news release today, the company said that the jobs include “entry-level roles at Amazon’s fulfillment centers working with the latest robotics technology, software development engineers helping make Alexa smarter, or computer vision scientists building the technology behind Amazon Go.”

To fill the roles, Amazon is planning massive hiring events at six cities next Tuesday, September 17. The job fairs are happening in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, Seattle, and Arlington, Virginia. Click here to register.

Amazon may find it difficult to fill all of the positions. The unemployment rate in the U.S. is 3.7%, which is among the lowest it has been in 50 years.

In addition to the permanent jobs, Amazon also reiterated that it will hire tens of thousands of seasonal workers for the holidays. Last year, Amazon raised its minimum wage to $15 per hour. Find info on seasonal jobs here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Are Trending

Monday morning, Google searches for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were spiking, and they were among the top trends on Twitter as well. They both have very loyal fan bases and more than 24 million Twitter followers between them. But what caused all the attention?

Turns out, it has to do with politics. Sunday night, Legend appeared in a town hall on MSNBC to discuss criminal justice reform. The special was called “Justice For All” and centered on mass incarceration in the United States.

As Fox News pointed out, the special did not mention the “First Step Act” that President Trump signed into law. The act, among other things, helped to reduce drug sentences for federal inmates. (For context: Far more inmates are in state prisons rather than in federal lockup. Approximately 177,000 inmates are in federal prisons. More than 2.2 million others are in state prisons).

President Trump apparently wasn’t happy that the First Step Act wasn’t discussed and took to Twitter about it. In the thread, he referred to Legend as a “boring musician” and, without mentioning Teigen’s name, called her “filthy mouthed.” Both Legend and Teigen have clapped back. You can read more of the reactions here.

OFF-BEAT: Michigan Man Allowed to Import Rare Rhino Parts

Chris Peyerk of Shelby Township, Michigan, has received permission from the federal government to bring parts of a rare rhino back to the United States. Peyerk paid a $400,000 fee to legally hunt a black rhino in Namibia last year.

He needed a permit to bring the animal’s horns, skull, and skin back home because black rhinos are endangered. The meat was donated to local communities and the hunting fee is used for conservation efforts.

The trophy hunt has sparked criticism from animal activists. But the New York Times, citing Namibia’s Ministry of Environment and Tourism, reported that the hunt of this particular rhino was allowed for conservation reasons. The department said that the older male rhino was “interfering with breeding by younger bulls and harming population growth.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

An estimated 70,000 people in the Bahamas are in need of food and shelter following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian.

Longtime “60 Minutes” correspondent Steve Kroft has retired after 30 years with the program.

Robert Axelrod, best known for voicing Lord Zedd on the “Power Rangers,” has passed away at age 70.

British Airways canceled almost all of its flights over two days due to a pilot strike.

Apple’s iPhone 11 debuts tomorrow.

CHECK THIS OUT

Check out the stunts these kids can do! The video above shows two children in India, named Jashika Khan and Mohammad Azajuddin, performing gymnastics tricks on their way to school.

Their moves caught the attention of retired gymnast Nadia Comaneci of Romania. She shared a video of the kids on Twitter, and it went viral.

Thanks to the attention, Jashika and Mohammad were offered spots as full-time gymnasts through the Sports Authority of India. The opportunity provides the children with the opportunity to train with professional coaches, as well as lodging and education.

