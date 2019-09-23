Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 23

Get out the sweaters and enjoy the apple cider. Welcome to the first day of autumn!

A college football fan’s joke about needing money to buy beer turned into a viral sensation. See how the money is now being used to benefit children.

And Tropical Storm Karen was trending on social media after the name inspired several funny memes.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: The Autumnal Equinox Kicked Off the New Season Early This Morning

Much of the United States may be experiencing warmer-than-average temperatures this week, but fall has officially begun! The autumnal equinox occurred today at 3:50 a.m. ET.

The equinox doesn’t happen on the same day each year but always falls between September 21 and September 24. This is the day that the Earth receives roughly the same amount of sunlight and darkness. The equinox is the moment when the sun appears to be directly in line with the equator.

Going forward, sundown will come earlier each evening and we’ll have fewer hours of daylight. But we still have a while before we change the clocks back one hour. Daylight Saving Time always ends on the first Sunday of November. Americans will “fall back” on November 3 this year.

Google is celebrating the end of summer with its “Google Doodle.” Google incorporated lines from one of John Keats’ poems to mark the beginning of autumn, in which he described fall as the “season of mists and mellow fruitfulness.”

Read more about the cultural and historical significance of the autumn equinox, and why the season is known by so many different names, here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: A ‘Beer Money’ Request Raises $1 Million For a Children’s Hospital

I still can’t believe we hit A Million Dollars yesterday.. We’re sitting at over $1,065,000.00 in total contributions to @UIchildrens after @BuschBeer and @venmo match our contribution. #ForTheKids and we’re not done yet! — Carson King (@CarsonKing2) September 23, 2019

A humorous request for beer money has turned into a massively successful fundraising effort in Iowa. Carson King is a college football fan in Altoona, Iowa. He thought it would be funny to hold up a sign during ESPN’s College GameDay broadcast on September 14.

The sign read, “Busch Light Supply Needs Replenished.” He included his Venmo account on the sign, which is Carson-King-25. King’s sign quickly went viral and he received $600. Surprised by the reaction, King decided to take advantage of the sudden notoriety in order to do something great to benefit kids.

.@CarsonKing2 says the total with all donations has reached $990,000. He’s watching his phone constantly waiting to see the million dollar miracle. pic.twitter.com/o7ZKJ1DvVh — Keith Murphy (@MurphyKeith) September 22, 2019

King announced on social media that after buying a case of Busch Light, he would donate the rest of the donated money to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. Appearances on national TV networks further spread the word. Busch Beer and Venmo agreed to match the donations sent to King’s Venmo account as well.

As of September 23, total donations had reached more than $1 million. King wrote on Monday morning, “I still can’t believe we hit A Million Dollars yesterday. We’re sitting at over $1,065,000.00 in total contributions to @UIchildrens after @BuschBeer and @venmo match our contribution. #ForTheKids and we’re not done yet!”

For his efforts, Busch Light sent King a year’s supply of beer. The company printed images of King’s face on the can with the caption “Iowa Legend” underneath.

OFF-BEAT: Latest Tropical Storm Inspires Memes Poking Fun at ‘Karen’

Tropical storm warnings are posted in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands where #Karen will bring gusty winds and heavy rain Tuesday-Wednesday: https://t.co/Fyil6Na9c7 pic.twitter.com/Lc5xraZNoT — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 23, 2019

Tropical Storm Karen is the latest system churning in the Atlantic that is set to threaten Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The National Hurricane Center is warning communities to expect flash flooding and dangerous wind gusts beginning on Tuesday.

It’s too soon to tell if Tropical Storm Karen will impact the United States. Forecasters say it’s possible Karen will shift west after moving out of the Caribbean and bring heavy rain to Florida, George and South Carolina by the end of the week. But forecasters also say Karen may lose steam after passing by Puerto Rico.

The storm has prompted a multitude of memes and jokes on social media. “Karen” was trending on Twitter on Sunday, with messages about how Karen needed to “speak to a manager.”

I was like “Wow #karen is trending! There must be a lot of angry white women who need to speak to a manager” and then I opened and saw it was the name a big tropical storm I’m an idiot — melatonin martinez (@AllisonPonthier) September 22, 2019

Tropical Storm #Karen gonna speak with every manager on the eastern seaboard 😳 pic.twitter.com/OI7Xi3fEBy — Peter Matti🇺🇸 (@peterm_01) September 22, 2019

#Karen wants to speak to the ocean manager after Dorian got all the attention! pic.twitter.com/3InZjOqVg8 — SlyShadow (@SlyShadow5) September 22, 2019

The online database “Know Your Meme” defines Karen as “a slang term used as an antagonistic female character in memes. ‘Karen’ is generally characterized as an irritating, entitled woman, sometimes as an ex-wife who took custody of ‘the kids.’ See more of the “Karen” memes here.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Game of Thrones, Chernobyl and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel took home the most trophies at the 2019 Emmy Awards. Check out Heavy’s picks for the best fashion choices from the red carpet.

Disney+ has begun taking preorders. The streaming service launches on November 12.

Hormel Foods is now offering a pumpkin spice version of Spam.

As many as 600,000 travelers were left stranded across the globe after the British tour operator company Thomas Cook collapsed early Monday morning.

The United Nations General Assembly begins today and President Trump is scheduled to address the entire assembly on Tuesday.

IN MEMORIAM

Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz died unexpectedly at the age of 44 on Sunday, September 22. He reportedly suffered a heart attack in his sleep. Ruiz owned the Manhattan restaurant La Cubana.

Ruiz was a well-known media fixture. He was often featured on the Food Network, as well as on the Cooking Channel, ESPN, Opie Radio and in the New York Times. Read more about his background and culinary career here.

His restaurant staff shared a tribute to Ruiz on Instagram. “Beyond his immense culinary talent, Carl’s larger-than-life personality never failed to entertain, enlighten, and uplift every person he encountered along his #Ruizing adventures. His fierce intellect and infectious humor knew no bounds. He was a mighty force of down-home Cuban cuisine, and lived life to the fullest, just as he cooked—with “dancing always” as the most important ingredient.”

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.