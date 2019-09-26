Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 26

Ever been stuck on a plane next to a screaming child? An international airline has introduced a new feature meant to help travelers avoid sitting next to a baby.

A little girl near Chicago had a surprise encounter with a coyote in her front yard. See the moment that was captured on video below.

And the music world has been buzzing about the trial of Tekashi 6ix9ine. Read on for what may be next for the rapper as his case wraps up.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Airline Launches a ‘Baby Seat Map’

Thank you, @JAL_Official_jp for warnings me about where babies plan to scream and yell during a 13 hour trip. This really ought to be mandatory across the board. Please take note, @qatarairways: I had 3 screaming babies next to me on my JFK-DOH flight two weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/kQYQFIqqCD — Rahat Ahmed ✈️ Tokyo (@dequinix) September 24, 2019

Babies are adorable, but not on an airplane. Crying babies disrupt other passengers and the poor parents don’t have a lot of options for calming or distracting the child.

To get around this annoyance, an airline company in Japan has introduced a new “baby seat map.” Japan Airlines notes on its website that when booking a flight, travelers can see which seats have already been purchased for children or infants.

This new feature better enables other passengers to avoid sitting next to a baby (provided they book early enough). The website explains, “Passengers traveling with children between 8 days and 2 years old who select their seats on the JAL website will have a child icon displayed on their seats on the seat selection screen. This lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there.” However, Japan Airlines cautions that the baby icon wouldn’t show up if the seat was purchased “through means other than the JAL website.”

Surveys, such as this one conducted by Genfare in 2018, tend to show that travelers rank crying infants as one of the top annoyances when flying. Genfare found that 54 percent of respondents identified having their seats kicked as the top irritant, with crying babies ranked as the second most annoying occurrence, followed by body odor and talkative passengers.

OFF-BEAT: A Coyote Chased a Little Girl In Her Yard

A little girl in Illinois had a close encounter with a coyote in her front yard and the incident was caught on video. Christine Przybylski, 5, walked out to the mailbox to see whether her Halloween costume had arrived yet. After checking, she decided to play on the swing rather than go back inside immediately.

Surveillance video from the house shows the coyote approach Christine on the swing. She didn’t appear to notice the animal until it was directly in front of her. She turned and ran away, and the coyote chased her across the yard before backing up. A reporter from ABC affiliate WLS-TV spoke with Christine. The little girl explained that the coyote had brushed against her. “I feeled its ear. It almost bited my rib.” She said she ran inside and screamed to her mother that she had just seen a coyote.

Neighbors told the TV station that they planned to get in touch with officials about the coyotes now that a child had been threatened. They explained that the neighborhood had a wooded area nearby. This happened in the village of Villa Park, which is part of the greater Chicago metropolitan area.

The Humane Society notes that coyotes are nocturnal and are typically scared of humans. But coyotes that live in urban or suburban areas may become accustomed to humans, especially if they are given food. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources advises that if you see a coyote, do not run. Instead, make a lot of noise and wave your arms around. Officials say parents should tell their kids to “yell like a monster” to try to scare the animal away.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Tekashi 6ix9ine May Decline Witness Protection After Prison

The trial of Tekashi 6ix9ine is expected to wrap up today. The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty back in January to charges including racketeering. As part of the plea deal, Hernandez admitted to being a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and agreed to cooperate with investigators.

Hernandez testified against other gang members in court. He also named rappers Jim Jones and Cardi B as fellow members of the Bloods gang. The decision to testify resulted in Hernandez being labeled as a “snitch.” Rapper Snoop Dogg also referred to Hernandez on Instagram as a “rat” and a “goon.”

Hernandez was facing a possible prison sentence of 47 years. But after cooperating, he may serve only a few months behind bars. Hernandez acknowledged in court that the choice to testify was a dangerous one. According to the Washington Post, Hernandez stated, “I knew I was going to become a target. I knew they were going to try and hurt me.”

But Hernandez reportedly has no desire to enter witness protection once he is released from prison. TMZ, citing “sources close to” Hernandez, reported that the rapper instead would prefer to pay for round-the-clock security. He also plans to produce more music. The New York Times pointed out that even if he changed his mind about entering witness protection, Hernandez would struggle to blend in. The newspaper reported, “It is unlikely the United States Marshals Service…would pay for the removal of Mr. Hernandez’s signature face tattoos.”

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

CHECK THIS OUT

There really is a “sexy” Halloween costume for everything. A Sexy Mister Rogers outfit has been getting attention online, with many people expressing horror at the idea.

The costume is being sold on Yandy.com for $60. It includes the signature red sweater, a detachable collar with a necktie and high waisted gray shorts. The description on the website includes, “Won’t you be my neighbor? Entice your friends next door with your playful puppets!” Hand puppets are not included with the costume.

Fred Rogers, a writer and minister, hosted Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood on PBS for more than 30 years. The educational show debuted in 1968 and was geared toward preschool children. Rogers passed away in 2003 at the age of 74.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.