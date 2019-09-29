Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 29

There’s been a potential breakthrough in how doctors diagnose cancer. Researchers say a new blood test has the potential to detect disease much sooner and help to save lives. Details below.

Tesla’s new “Smart Summon” self-driving feature brings the vehicle directly to the owner with a touch of a button.

And Saturday Night Live launched a new season with a hilarious on-stage mistake that had the comedians struggling to keep it together.

TOP STORY: A New Blood Test Could Save Lives By Detecting Cancer Much Sooner

New blood test could detect 20 types of cancer https://t.co/0btuC5wUkJ pic.twitter.com/OU9dTfxw4K — New York Post (@nypost) September 29, 2019

Scientists have developed a new blood test that can identify more than 20 types of cancer and pinpoint where exactly the disease originated. Researchers at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute conducted trials of the test to analyze its accuracy. The Institute is a cancer treatment and research center in Boston, Massachusetts that is also affiliated with the Harvard Medical School.

Researchers explained in a news release that the blood test “uses next-generation sequencing technology to probe DNA for tiny chemical tags” to detect signs of cancer. For the trial, scientists tested the blood of 1,530 patients who have already been diagnosed with cancer and 2,053 others without cancer. The new test accurately diagnosed the cancer cases 99.4% of the time.

The lead author of the study, Dr. Geoffrey Oxnard, remarked that this type of blood test could be instrumental in diagnosing cancer cases sooner and therefore help to save lives.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Aidy Bryant Started Laughing During SNL Sketch

The new season of Saturday Night Live debuted on NBC last night. And an on-stage mistake has the internet buzzing because what happened afterward had the entire cast in stitches.

Aidy Bryant was performing a sketch alongside Woody Harelson, Kenan Thompson, and Cecily Strong. They were pretending to be political talk show pundits discussing President Trump on a show called “Inside the Beltway.” The sketch included flashbacks of all the times over the years the pundits thought President Trump would be impeached, and the cast members wore different clothing to show the passage of time.

The full sketch is embedded above. At 4:40, a wardrobe assistant ran on-stage to help Bryant change into a different jacket in the middle of a joke. Bryant waved her off, and the assistant gave a sheepish smile before running off-camera.

Bryant couldn’t keep a straight face after that and started giggling uncontrollably. She managed to say her next line though the laughter, which made Harrelson and Strong laugh as well. You can see reactions and more from the season premiere here.

OFF-BEAT: Tesla’s ‘Smart Summon’ Feature Brings the Car to the Driver

Tesla has unveiled a new self-driving feature and customers are having a lot of fun testing it out in parking lots. The “Smart Summon” software allows the owner to move the vehicle to the desired location using an app.

Tesla cautions that the vehicle needs to be in the owner’s line of sight in order to work properly. Tesla also warns, “You are still responsible for your car and must monitor it and its surroundings at all times.”

Owners simply push a button labeled “Come to me” and the vehicle drives to where the owner is standing. But the car only moves as long as the “Come to me” button is being pressed. If the owner lets go, the vehicle stops.

Critics have expressed skepticism about whether this new feature is actually useful. For example, in the video embedded above, it’s obvious that the owner could have walked to the vehicle much faster than the time it took for the car to drive itself to his location.

CHECK THIS OUT

4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices…sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful. pic.twitter.com/VzlmA0c6jX — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) September 27, 2019

The Los Angeles Police Department shared the above video to Twitter and it has since become an online sensation. An officer started recording when he noticed a woman singing a Puccini aria on the platform of a metro station.

The reaction on social media has been somewhat mixed. Many have assumed the woman is homeless due to her cart and the several bags she was carrying. Some commenters said they had seen the woman many times over the years at various metro stations in Los Angeles. But critics questioned whether this was some sort of hoax and that the woman was pretending to be homeless in order to get attention.

Regardless of her situation, she clearly has extraordinary talent. The police department Twitter account included the caption, “4 million people call LA home. 4 million stories. 4 million voices…sometimes you just have to stop and listen to one, to hear something beautiful.”

