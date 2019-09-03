Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 3

Hurricane Dorian is bearing down on the east coast of the United States after stalling over the Bahamas.

TOP STORY: Hurricane Dorian Stares Down the East Coast

Hurricane Dorian is setting its sights on the east coast of the United States. The storm stalled over Grand Bahama Island, slamming the island with Category 5 wind speeds. At least five people were killed as Dorian destroyed or damaged thousands of buildings and flooded communities.

As of early Tuesday morning, Dorian had started to move northwest, though incredibly slowly. The National Hurricane Center warns that even if Dorian remains off the coast of Florida, it will still pack a powerful punch. Forecasters say dangerous flooding can be expected even before the hurricane-force winds arrive. More than a million people have been ordered to evacuate Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Dorian is now a Category 3 storm.

More than 1,600 flights have been canceled in the United States as Dorian approaches, nearly half of which to and from the Orlando International Airport. Airlines have been waiving fees to change schedules. As families are forced to evacuate, Airbnb is offering assistance with free homes.

Track Dorain in real-time with interactive maps here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Teenage Boy Went Blind Due to His Diet of French Fries & Pringles

Eating a diet of French fries, Pringles and white bread was enough to make one teenage boy lose his sight, according to new research. https://t.co/Zlid6UrsCr — CNN (@CNN) September 3, 2019

Mom always says it’s a good idea to eat your broccoli and carrots. Turns out, she had a point. A teenage boy, whose name was not made public, went blind due to a lack of proper nutrition, scientists say.

Researchers at the University of Bristol in England say the boy had been a very picky eater since he was a child. He told them that his diet consisted of french fries, Pringles potato chips, white bread, sausage, and processed ham. He always had enough calories and was a normal weight for his age. But the lack of vitamins and minerals caused permanent damage to his vision.

In a statement, researchers said they found the boy had “vitamin B12 deficiency, low copper and selenium levels, a high zinc level, and markedly reduced vitamin D level and bone mineral density.” The boy first went to the doctor when he was 14 due to fatigue. He went blind at age 17.

OFF-BEAT: DJ Flume’s Graphic On-Stage Act at Burning Man Stunned Fans

Harley Edward Streten is a popular DJ originally from Australia. He goes by the stage name DJ Flume and was asked to perform at the annual Burning Man music festival at the Black Rock Desert in Nevada.

Flume made headlines for his appearance, but not because of the music. His girlfriend, actress Paige Elkington, joined him on stage and he placed his face to her rear end as she got down on all fours. Elkington shared a video of the sex act to her Instagram story with the caption, “Sorry mom.” Instagram removed the video for showing nudity.

But the video went viral after it was shared to Redditt. Part of the reason fans were stunned is that Flume is a rather quiet musician who does not often find himself in the headlines, especially for personal reasons. He has not commented on the incident.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Seth Ator was fired from his job and called the FBI shortly before the deadly shooting rampage in Odessa and Midland. He also previously failed a background check to purchase a gun.

At least 25 people are confirmed dead following a boat fire off the coast of Santa Cruz Island, according to the Coast Guard.

Newark Airport was evacuated Monday night due to concerns of a bomb or shooter, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

A Louisville cheerleader was hit in the head with a football during a game against Notre Dame.

Facebook is considering hiding “like” counts.

Taco Bell is dumping nine items from its menu, including the Double Decker Taco and chips & salsa.

CHECK THIS OUT

This would certainly damage your appetite. Customers at a Whataburger in Bastrop, Texas, were pretty surprised to see a rat running around the food prep area.

A woman tried to catch the rodent. But as she struggled to corner it, the rat jumped straight into the deep fryer! You can hear people gasping as they watch the animal fall into the grease. The Facebook video cannot be embedded, so you can see the video here.

This location has been temporarily closed following the rat incident in order to sanitize the building. Whataburger said pest control had been notified. Customers in the restaurant that day were also given refunds.

