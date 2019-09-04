Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 4

Hurricane Dorian is on track to slam the Carolinas and expected to spare Florida a direct hit.

Netflix surprises fans with plans to release certain shows in installments rather than all at once.

And see why a woman in Australia filed a lawsuit over her neighbor’s backyard grilling habits.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: More Evacuations Ordered as Hurricane Dorian Travels Up the East Coast

The center of #Dorian is moving N/NW parallel to the Northeastern Coast of FL. This storm will continue to bring the threat of dangerous winds, storm surge, and heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/hur5EtKQPg — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 4, 2019

Hurricane Dorian has begun its move up the east coast. After sitting over the Bahamas for two days, the Category 2 storm has set its sights on the United States.

The National Hurricane Center said early Wednesday morning that the storm was situated roughly 80 miles northeast of Daytona Beach, Florida with wind speeds reaching 105 miles per hour. Though Dorian has been downgraded in power, the storm has gotten larger. Forecasters are continuing to warn communities about the dangers of high floodwaters and tropical-storm-force winds that reach 175 miles beyond the eye of the storm.

More than two million people in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas have been ordered to evacuate. While it appears that Florida will be spared a direct hit, the same can’t be said for states further north. Meteorologists say Dorian is expected to move even closer to shore as it approaches the Carolinas and may make landfall in South Carolina on Thursday. Track the storm with live radar maps here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Netflix Is Curbing the Binging

the weekly release of licensed titles (like Great British Baking Show) isn't new and in hopes of keeping Rhythm + Flow's winner a surprise, we're trying something new! but not happening with more shows than that — Netflix US (@netflix) September 3, 2019

Netflix has always released entire seasons of shows all at one time. This has allowed fans to binge-watch all of the episodes at once, or stretch it out on their own time.

Netflix is beginning to experiment with a different formula. Its original reality competitions “Rhythm & Flow” and “The Great British Baking Show” will be released in weekly installments when the two series launch in October.

The streaming giant reassured fans on Twitter that it would continue to release full seasons of other shows all at once. Netflix’s corporate Twitter handle wrote, “the weekly release of licensed titles (like Great British Baking Show) isn’t new and in hopes of keeping Rhythm + Flow’s winner a surprise, we’re trying something new! but not happening with more shows than that.”

But as Yahoo News pointed out, Netflix may consider changing its strategy in the future as new streaming services, such as Disney Plus, enter the arena. Releasing episodes in installments could help to build hype for original shows (like HBO did with “Game of Thrones”).

OFF-BEAT: Woman Sued Her Neighbors For Grilling In Their Own Yard

The massage therapist has taken her neighbours to the Supreme Court, demanding they stop smoking, bouncing balls and even cooking barbecues in the backyard. #9Newshttps://t.co/50hOhMdcY6 — Nine News Perth (@9NewsPerth) September 2, 2019

A woman in Australia, Cilla Carden, says she is a vegan and cannot stand the smell of fish. She felt that her next-door neighbor’s practice of grilling out, in their own yard, was done intentionally to bother her due to an ongoing dispute. Carden retaliated by filing a lawsuit in the Supreme Court of Western Australia.

Carden claimed that in addition to the cooked fish, her neighbors smoked cigarettes and that the smoke drifted over into her yard. Carden added that she was bothered by the sounds of their children playing basketball.

A judge dismissed Carden’s complaint, ruling that the family had every right to do as they pleased on their own property. According to Nine News Perth, the family has actually removed the barbecue and instructed their children to stop bouncing the basketball in the yard. But Carden says she will continue to pursue the legal fight.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Britney Spears' sons with Kevin Federline have been granted a restraining order against her father, Jamie Spears, after Federline filed a police complaint accusing Jamie Spears of child abuse: https://t.co/NK4Ieci5dk — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) September 4, 2019

Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, is accused of child abuse after getting into a physical altercation with his grandson, Sean Preston, according to court documents.

A 14-year-old Alabama boy is accused of fatally shooting 5 members of his family.

Walmart will stop selling certain forms of ammunition and asks customers to no longer openly carry guns in stores.

Why did the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich become such a craze? An expert weighs in.

Actor Jonah Hill is engaged to Gianna Santos, a content manager at a beauty startup called Fashion Grey.

CHECK THIS OUT

WE LOVE A QUEEN WHO

STARTS THE PARTY UP! LMAO EVERYONE WAS JUST THERE WATCHING QUEEN DANCE CAUSE THEY KNOW THEY CAN'T COMPETE WITH JLEGENDS DANCING SELF🔥😩 @JLo #jlo #jenniferlopez pic.twitter.com/Y7f5C0rRPA — JennyLo 💛 (@ciaralxpz) September 4, 2019

Jennifer Lopez and fiance Alex Rodriguez were on the guestlist for NBA legend Magic Johnson’s 60th birthday celebration. It was a star-studded event in Saint Tropez over the weekend.

One of the most memorable moments of the bash involved Lopez and Johnson’s son, EJ, tearing it up on the dance floor! A video of the fun exchange was shared on Twitter and is embedded above.

EJ Johnson is a television personality. He first appeared on the “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” in 2014 and later became a commentator for E! News.

