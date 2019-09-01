Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 1

Tens of millions of people are bracing for powerful winds and heavy rains as Hurricane Dorian prepares to slam the United States.

Do you enjoy Taco Tuesdays? You may have to stop using the phrase in the future. A star athlete is looking to buy the rights to it.

And see why Dior has scrapped a commercial for a new brand of cologne featuring actor Johnny Depp.

TOP STORY: Hurricane Dorian Inches Toward the Mainland as a Category 5 Storm

NEW: #Dorian is now a category 5 #hurricane with 160 mph sustained winds. The eyewall of this catastrophic hurricane is about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds. Next advisory: https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/oFspgN0XbT — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 1, 2019

Hurricane Dorian has been an unpredictable storm from the start as forecasters have struggled to pinpoint its exact path. As of early Sunday morning, it remained unclear whether Dorian would make landfall in Florida or if it’ll continue to move up the coast and slam South Carolina instead. Dorian has strengthened into a Category 5 storm with wind speeds reaching 160 miles per hour

Regardless of where Dorian finally hits land, more than 20 million people across several states are bracing for the effects of the powerful storm. Residents have been filling sandbags, boarding up windows and stocking up on food and water in anticipation.

The National Hurricane Center says southern Florida will begin experiencing tropical-force winds either late tonight or early Monday morning. Dorian will dump several inches of rain and could cause life-threatening flood conditions along the southeast through late this week.

As of early Sunday morning, Dorian had moved in on the Bahamas. Meteorologists are watching closely to see whether Dorian will continue westward toward Florida or shift north to brush the U.S. east coast. States of emergency remain in effect for Florida, the Carolinas and parts of Georgia. Follow along with Dorian’s path in real-time by clicking here for interactive maps.

WHAT’S BUZZING: LeBron James Wants to Own the Phrase ‘Taco Tuesday’

A company owned by Lebron James, LBJ Trademarks LLC, has filed a trademark for TACO TUESDAY. The filing indicates Lebron intends to continue offering his popular 'TACO TUESDAY' posts on social media and launch a podcast under the name. My analysis 👇#TacoTuesday pic.twitter.com/lXFwIEy4Py — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) August 31, 2019

LeBron James certainly didn’t invent the term “Taco Tuesday.” But the NBA star is looking to take ownership of the phrase and profit from it.

James is aiming to trademark “Taco Tuesday” for his social media posts. He also reportedly wants to launch a podcast with the same name. If successful, it would mean that anyone else who uses the phrase would be subject to a copyright violation.

According to the filing, which is available to the public on the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office website, the request was filed through James’ company, LBJ Trademarks. It says “Taco Tuesday” would be used for “advertising and marketing services provided by means of indirect methods of marketing communications, namely, social media,” as well as for podcasting services.

OFF-BEAT: Dior Pulls Cologne Ad Due to Backlash

Johnny Depp is a spokesperson for the French luxury goods company Christian Dior. A new advertisement for a new Dior cologne called “Sauvage’ had been set to debut today on social media, featuring the actor.

But the campaign was scrapped at the last minute after the video, shared online and embedded above, prompted a backlash. In it, you can see a woman dressed in wolf skin and a man dancing in the desert in Native American clothing. Critics quickly slammed the imagery as insensitive to Native Americans. Many also pointed out that “savage” was widely used as a racial slur against native peoples.

The executive director of Americans for Indian Opportunity, Laura Harris, told the Washington Post that the group was involved in the ad and had supported it. She said one of the goals of the organization was to “ensure inclusion of paid Native staff, artists, actors, writers” on media productions in order to “educate the production teams on Native American contemporary realities and to create allies for Indigenous peoples. AIO does not speak for all Native Americans. We are proud to have successfully achieved our goals of education and inclusion for this project with Parfums Christian Dior.”

A gunman went on a shooting rampage in Odessa and Midland, Texas Saturday afternoon before police killed him in a movie theater parking lot. The incident began as a traffic stop.

At least five people were killed in Saturday’s attack, including a high school student. Click here for more on the victims.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told a crowd she was doing well following cancer treatments.

Pope Francis was trapped in a Vatican elevator for 25 minutes and had to be rescued by firefighters Sunday morning.

Singer Ellie Goulding married art dealer Caspar Goulding in England yesterday in a ceremony attended by royal family members and Hollywood celebrities.

Proposals and wedding celebrations keep getting bigger, but this groom in England took things to a whole different level in terms of extravagance. Jaz Johngir made his grand entrance by riding in on a tank. The military vehicle was escorted by a Lamborghini sports car.

Johngir is the son of fast-food entrepreneur Johngir Saddiq, who is best known as the owner of a chain of fish and chip restaurants. Local newspaper Birmingham Live said the bride and her family had no idea of the groom’s plans and were very surprised to see the tank rolling down the street.

