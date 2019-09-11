Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 11

Summer isn’t even over yet, but retailers have begun the search for seasonal workers. Read on to see how much Target and UPS plan to pay temp employees this year.

TOP STORY: Target & UPS to Soon Hire 230,000 Seasonal Workers

Target to hire 130,000 additional workers during holiday season https://t.co/6Z9FJEOTCF pic.twitter.com/y1Lsu79etz — ConsumerAffairs (@ConsumerAffairs) September 11, 2019

Thinking about picking up extra hours during the holiday season? Get the resume ready. Target and UPS have both announced massive hiring plans and have begun accepting seasonal applications.

Target plans to bring on 130,000 seasonal workers to help meet the uptick in demand during the holiday season. The company says the vast majority of the positions will be in stores, while about 8,000 will be in distribution and fulfillment centers. Target is offering a minimum wage of $13 per hour. Apply here.

Meanwhile, UPS plans to bring on about 100,000 temp employees. The expected base rate is $14 per hour and will go as high as $30 per hour for drivers. The company says about 35 percent of its seasonal workers are typically hired for a full-time position after the holidays. Chief Operating Officer Jim Barber said in a news release, “We expect another record Peak season this year, with daily package deliveries nearly doubling compared to our average of 20 million per day.” Apply here.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Apple Offers Yearlong Trial of New Streaming Service

Apple is getting into the streaming business and offering a free, yearlong subscription to entice viewers to watch. The company revealed during its iPhone 11 event on September 10 that Apple TV Plus will launch on November 1. The service will cost $4.99 per month.

That is unless you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac. Shoppers who buy new Apple devices get the streaming service for free for one year. Current Apple users are left out of the deal.

It remains to be seen if Apple TV Plus can compete with Netflix and the new Disney streaming service, both of which offer massive libraries and countless programs for viewers to choose from. Apple is launching with just nine original shows available. Stay tuned.

OFF-BEAT: Decision to Disqualify High School Swimmer Over Her Bathing Suit Was Reversed

Alaska state championship swimmer Breckynn Willis found herself in the headlines last weekend due to how her school-issued bathing suit fit. After winning a race last Friday, the referee then disqualified Willis because part of the swimmer’s backside had been showing due to the suit riding up.

The decision sparked a backlash from critics who felt that Willis was unfairly singled out. The Anchorage School District appealed the disqualification to the Alaska School Activities Association. The school argued that “our swimmer was targeted based solely on how a standard, school-issued uniform happened to fit the shape of her body. We cannot tolerate discrimination of any kind, and certainly not based on body shape. This disqualification was heavy-handed and unnecessary.” The school also called for the referee to be decertified.

The state agency overseeing high school athletics agreed with the school that Willis’ disqualification had been unfair. Her win was reinstated on Tuesday evening.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Antonio Brown's attorney has released a statement denying the sexual assault accusations made by his former trainer in a federal lawsuit: https://t.co/tAzkbsTNIa — Heavy.com (@HeavySan) September 11, 2019

Gymnastics coach and former trainer Britney Taylor says New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown raped her in 2018 and has filed a federal lawsuit. Brown denies the accusations.

Megachurch pastor Jarrid Wilson took his own life on September 9 at the age of 30.

General Motors recalls more than 3.4 million big pickup trucks and SUVs due to a brake issue.

Republican Dan Bishop will head to Capitol Hill after winning a special election for North Carolina’s 9th congressional district.

Britney Spears’ new temporary conservator is Jodi Montgomery.

Peter Weber is the new Bachelor of 2020.

IN MEMORIAM

Today marks 18 years since the terror attacks of September 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people were killed at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and aboard Flight 93 which went down near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The annual ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial and Museum in Lower Manhattan, in which the names of all of the victims are read out loud, began at 8:30 a.m. ET. You can watch the ceremony in the video embedded above.

