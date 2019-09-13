Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 13

Is another hurricane on the way? Forecasters are keeping a close eye on a storm system that could hit the Bahamas all over again and impact the southeastern United States.

Rihanna sets the rumor mill spinning about whether or not she is expecting a baby.

And Sony startles gamers with a revelation about the Playstation console, setting off a social media firestorm.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Another Possible Tropical Storm Is Churning Toward the United States

Tropical storm watch has been issued for parts of the eastern coast of Florida as Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine moves through the Bahamas: https://t.co/AxRnEkuqS3 pic.twitter.com/A8fTfE6lmS — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) September 13, 2019

Hurricane Dorian has barely passed, but a second storm is now gathering in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is calling the system Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine. If it strengthens into a tropical storm, it will be named Humberto.

Tropical storm watches and warnings have already been issued for parts of the Bahamas, as well as eastern and central Florida. Communities in Florida can expect to start feeling tropical-storm-force winds by Saturday.

Forecasters also say areas along the Florida and Georgia coasts should anticipate up to 4 inches of rain over the weekend and the potential for flash flooding. CNN meteorologist Gene Norman warned areas of Florida that were spared by Dorian could experience worse conditions with this new system, even if it doesn’t strengthen into a hurricane.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Rihanna Sparks Pregnancy Rumors

Rihanna had the internet buzzing early Friday morning about whether the singer was pregnant with her first child. The rumors came about because of a red carpet interview Rihanna gave at the Diamond Ball in New York City the night before.

Rihanna’s remark, “I’m going to give birth to a black woman” quickly circulated on social media and the term “RIHANNA IS PREGNANT” (yes, in all caps) was trending on Twitter. Some fans also questioned whether Rihanna was sporting a baby bump.

However, when you look at the full context, it doesn’t appear that Rihanna was making any sort of special announcement. She was answering a question about black women in an interview with Essence Magazine. ““I’m a black woman. I came from a black woman, who came from a black woman, who came from a black woman and I’m going to give birth to a black woman. My mother is an incredible example of how to fight through obstacles in life. I’m sure her mom taught her that and that’s how I’m going to be.”

OFF-BEAT: Sony Insists Gamers Have Been Using the Wrong Terminology For Decades

What do you call it? — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 7, 2019

Which side of this debate are you on? Sony had many gamers flabbergasted upon hearing that the “X” on the Playstation controller was supposed to be referred to as the “Cross.”

Sony asked fans what they call the symbol in a survey on Twitter. After more than 169,000 votes, 81% responded that they call it “X.” Only 8% called it a “Cross.” The question has prompted thousands of funny reactions, such as “Anyone that calls it the ‘cross button’ is clearly an undercover cop” and “If you say anything except X, you’re not from Planet Earth.”

The Playstation UK account also weighed in on the controversy by questioning, “If Cross is called X (it’s not), then what are you calling Circle?🤔”

Even the folks at Xbox are chiming in. The company wrote on its official Twitter account, “No matter what you call it, one thing that unites us all is the X button.”

No matter what you call it, one thing that unites us all is the X button. Happy #NationalVideoGamesDay @PlayStation @NintendoAmerica – and everyone! pic.twitter.com/kj2jSUo53X — Xbox (@Xbox) September 12, 2019

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

POLL: Who Won Tonight’s Third Democratic Debate? So far Yang and Bernie are practically tied. https://t.co/5UKpOhlWwI — StephanieDubeDwilson (@StephanieDube) September 13, 2019

CHECK THIS OUT

Tonight’s Full Moon is called the Harvest Moon because it will occur near the September equinox, which occurs September 23 this year. It is also a “micromoon” because it will appear around 14 percent smaller in the sky and at a point farthest from Earth. #sacwx pic.twitter.com/L96LxjCl6Z — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) September 13, 2019

Be sure to pause long enough to enjoy the night sky tonight! A rare harvest moon will be visible. As the National Weather Service explained, the name comes from its proximity to the autumn equinox, which occurs on September 23.

This harvest moon is also called a “micro moon.” That’s because the moon is located at its furthest distance from Earth. This results in the moon appearing much smaller than normal.

The Farmer’s Almanac says this is the first full moon to occur on a Friday the 13th since October 13, 2000. Some may find the day spooky, while for others, it’s lucky. Enjoy your Friday the 13th!

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.