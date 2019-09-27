Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 27

Uber is adding extra layers of security to make sure that ride-sharing passengers are safe. Read on for details of the new features.

A Kentucky reporter is surprised when a stranger gets a little too close while she is live on the air. See the video of what happened below.

And the world is buzzing about the superstars the NFL has selected to perform during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira!

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: Uber Adds New Safety Features to the App

The ride-sharing company Uber is adding new features intended to help keep passengers safe. The first new addition is meant to ensure that customers get in the correct vehicle. Passengers can now choose to receive a unique four-digit PIN that they then have to give to the driver. Uber says “the driver will only be able to start your trip in the app once the correct PIN has been entered.”

The app will also now include an emergency texting button that will connect riders and drivers directly to 911 responders. The company explained, “We’ll automatically draft a text message that includes trip details like the car’s make and model, license plate, and location so that 911 operators can respond quickly.”

In addition, riders can report safety issues during the trip, as opposed to having to wait until reaching the destination. The “Report Safety Incident” option will be available in the safety toolkit during the ride. Uber is also adding a “bike lane alert” system so that passengers will know to look out for cyclists if their driver is dropping them off near a designated bike lane.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: Jennifer Lopez & Shakira Will Headline the Super Bowl 2020 Halftime Show

Two superstars are joining forces for Super Bowl LIV! Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will share the stage during the halftime show of the big game on February 2, 2020. The NFL and Pepsi made the announcement on Thursday morning and social media blew up as fans expressed their excitement.

Super Bowl 2020 is taking place in Miami. Lopez and Shakira shared that they are proud to represent the Latino community and excited about the message that their performance sends to the rest of the nation. Lopez said, “I love that the Super Bowl has two women performing this year. That they have two Latinos performing this year. It’s the marker of a new time, not just for the NFL but for this country.”

Shakira and Lopez have not yet figured out what they plan to do on stage, but agreed that the collaboration would be a lot of fun. Shakira referred to Lopez as a “champion.” Lopez returned the compliment, saying that there is “nobody like” Shakira. The singers promised fans that they’ll see “something special” on Super Bowl night.

OFF-BEAT: A Reporter Received an Unwanted Kiss On the Cheek Live On the Air

Hey mister, here’s your 3 seconds of fame. How about you not touch me? Thanks!! pic.twitter.com/5O44fu4i7y — Sara Rivest (@SRivestWAVE3) September 20, 2019

Sara Rivest is a television journalist working in Louisville, Kentucky. While reporting live on the air about an upcoming festival, she received unwanted attention from a man on the street.

Rivest shared the video of what happened to her Twitter page. Toward the beginning of the clip, the man stands behind Rivest and acts as if he’s about to touch her behind. He then runs in front of the camera as Rivest does her best to maintain her composure. A few seconds later, the man appeared again and planted a kiss on Rivest’s cheek. She pulled away, laughed uncomfortably and said, “That was not appropriate.”

The TV anchor in the studio later asked if she was alright and whether she was “free from the kissing bandit.” He also pointed out that a police officer was nearby if she needed help. Rivest filed a police report and the man, identified as Eric Goodman, was charged with misdemeanor harassment involving physical contact.

In the days following, Goodman sent Rivest an apology letter, stating that he had intended to be funny but now understands that his behavior was “inappropriate and rude.” He added, “I was wrong to interrupt your job, invade your personal space and leave you feeling powerless.” Rivest shared the letter on-air and says she accepts Goodman’s apology.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

Jack Hatton, one of America’s top judo stars, has died at the age of 24.

DoorDash was hacked and the company says the personal data of nearly 5 million people may have been leaked.

Voter support for launching a formal impeachment inquiry against President Trump has risen amid the Ukraine situation, according to new polls.

Property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is engaged to Princess Beatrice, the daughter of Prince Andrew.

A 3,740-foot-long waterslide just opened at a theme park in Malaysia.

McDonald’s plans to test a new plant-based burger from Beyond Meat in Canada restaurants first.

UPDATE TO A STORY WE MENTIONED YESTERDAY

Fans of Kanye West have been eagerly awaiting the release of his new album, Jesus is King. The long-awaited album was originally supposed to drop at midnight on Friday, September 27 (or 9 p.m. on September 26 on the west coast). But the deadline has come and gone without any sign of the promised album and fans are bitter about it. You can see a roundup of reactions here.

Kim Kardashian first got the excitement rolling about the new album by sharing a tracklist for Jesus is King back on August 29. Two days ago, she retweeted a post that stated that the album was dropping today. But as of Friday morning, neither she nor her husband has commented on the delay.

Variety and Rolling Stone were among the news outlets that, citing “sources close to the situation,” reported that West’s new album had been delayed. The exact reason has not yet been released, but the timing coincides with a meeting West had this week with Def Jam record executives. A source described the meeting to Variety as a “Come to Yeezus” conversation but didn’t explain what that meant.

