Your Must-See News Headlines for Today, September 10

There’s a new multimillion-dollar effort underway to stop teenagers from getting hooked on vaping products. See why former NYC mayor Michael Bloomberg is pushing to ban flavored cigarettes.

New research gives scientists a glimpse as to what happened within the first few hours after the dinosaur-killing asteroid hit Earth.

And a Pennsylvania couple went on a shopping spree using money from their bank account. Now they’re accused of felony theft because the cash was put there by mistake.

Here’s what you need to know in the daily roundup.

TOP STORY: New $160 Million Push to Prevent Teens From Using E-Cigarettes

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is trying to discourage teenagers from using vaping products. The billionaire has announced a new $160 million program, in collaboration with the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, to reduce e-cigarette use.

Bloomberg argued on CBS This Morning that many young people, who have never smoked before, try vaping because of the flavors. He advocates for banning all flavored cigarettes. “All the progress we’ve made in reducing teen smoking, in particular, is being turned around because the kids like the flavor in the vaping products. They’re not people giving up smoking. They’re not people who have ever smoked before. This is a whole new group that’s getting themselves addicted to nicotine.”

The long-term health effects of using e-cigarettes are not yet known. The Centers for Disease Control cautions that “e-cigarettes are not safe for youth, young adults, pregnant women, or adults who do not currently use tobacco products.” The agency also says that it’s unknown whether vaping actually does help smokers quit.

Bloomberg’s push comes as the CDC and the FDA struggle to solve the mystery of severe lung illnesses linked to vaping. Hundreds of people nationwide have gotten sick and researchers are trying to find the common denominator. The CDC has warned the public to stop using e-cigarettes until the issue is resolved, while the FDA warns against using vaping products that contain THC.

WHAT’S BUZZING THAT HAS EVERYONE TALKING: New Evidence Found of Asteroid That Killed the Dinosaurs

New research led by @SeanGulick of @UTGeophysics tracks the first 24-hours of the extinction of the dinosaurs and finds evidence for what did them in on the global level: https://t.co/0seTCdzb9w pic.twitter.com/JPSIC5LWul — Geosciences @UT (@txgeosciences) September 9, 2019

Researchers have made a fascinating discovery in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico that gives mankind a glimpse into what killed the dinosaurs approximately 65 million years ago. A team of scientists led by the University of Texas at Austin has been analyzing hundreds of feet of rock at the Chicxulub crater, the spot where it’s believed an asteroid the size of an entire city smashed into Earth. They now have a clearer picture of what happened within the first few hours of the strike.

The rock contains physical evidence of the extreme weather patterns the asteroid triggered upon impact, such as massive tsunamis, devastating wildfires, earthquakes, and landslides. One of the elements researchers said was noticeably missing from the crater was sulfur. The scientific theory is that the impact evaporated sulfur minerals, which were then re-released into the atmosphere. This phenomenon blocked the sun and caused temperatures on Earth to drop significantly.

Scientists say the immediate impact of the asteroid would have been comparable to 10 billion atomic bombs going off at the same time. Research professor Sean Gulick, who led the study, summarized it in a press release published to the UT Geosciences department website: “We fried them and then we froze them. Not all the dinosaurs died that day, but many dinosaurs did.”

OFF-BEAT: PA Couple Spent $100,000 Mistakenly Deposited In Their Bank Account & Now Face Charges

If you open your checking account and see a massive sum that you did not deposit, the best idea is to check in with the bank to see what’s going on. A married couple in Pennsylvania is now on the hook for repaying approximately $107,000 and they’re facing felony theft charges.

Tiffany and Robert Williams received about $120,000 on May 31. The money belonged to a business but ended up in the Williams’ account due to an error made by a bank teller. By the time the bank realized what had happened, the Williams had spent more than $100,000 on a racecar, four-wheelers, a camper, and to pay bills. They also gave away $15,000 to friends in need.

After agreeing to negotiate a repayment plan, the Williams stopped communicating with the bank. That’s when Pennsylvania state police got involved and felony charges were filed. Heavy also found that this was not the first time Robert Williams has been accused of stealing. Read more here.

DAILY NEWS ROUNDUP

A video shows a driver asleep behind the wheel of a moving Tesla on the Massachusetts Turnpike.

American college student Audrey Lorber was arrested in Russia after marijuana was found in her luggage at the airport.

All 24 crew members of an overturned cargo ship that caught fire off the Georgia coast over the weekend have been rescued.

An Ohio mom mistakenly shot her daughter, Hanna Jones, in the arm after Hanna decided to surprise her mother with an unannounced visit.

At least 22 wildfires are burning out West.

Todd Palin filed for divorce from former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin after 31 years of marriage.

CHECK THIS OUT

That’s one way to get the crowd excited on the campaign trail! A video of Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang crowd-surfing at an event in Costa Mesa, California has gone viral.

Yang shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “Haven’t crowdsurfed in a while.” He and fellow candidates Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Steyer, and Marianne Williamson were in Costa Mesa for the AAPI Democratic Presidential Forum on Sunday.

Yang is one of the ten candidates who qualified for Thursday night’s debate, which airs at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Missed Yesterday’s Roundup? Click here.