Lil Weezyana Fest: Shooting Scare Causes Stampede in New Orleans

A report of a shooting at Lil’ Weezyana Fest in New Orleans caused a panic and a stampede Saturday night. The active shooter report was false, but some people were injured in the chaos, according to local news reports.

“I think we just had a gunshot false alarm at Lil WeezyAna Fest,” reporter Keith Spera wrote on Twitter. “A small crowd near the Ferris wheel food trucks freaked out & ran.”

Spera is a music and culture reporter for The Times-Picayune and The New Orleans Advocate, according to his Twitter bio. It appeared he was covering the music festival before the active shooter scare.

He wrote there was a stampede which caused several minor injuries and damaged a barricade.

Lil’ Weezyana Fest is a one-day afternoon festival at UNO Lakefront Arena Festival Grounds. Performers included Lil’ Wayne, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, Meghan The Stallion, Kash Doll, Saweetie, Trey Songz.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Reporter Covering The Festival Began Covering the Active Shooter Scare

Medical tent at Lil WeezyAna Fest a victim of stampede. Some fans now being treated for minor injuries. Show still going on pic.twitter.com/tz7kOEUaP2 — Keith Spera (@KeithSpera) September 8, 2019

Reporter Keith Spera was covering the Lil Weezyana Fest when a shooting scare caused panic. The music and culture reporter for The Times-Picayune and The New Orleans Advocate switched gears and began reporting on the chaos.

“During stampede at Lil WeezyAna Fest, crowd crashed through concessions area, destroying barricade, knocking over liquor & cash register,” he wrote.

“Medical tent at Lil WeezyAna Fest a victim of stampede. Some fans now being treated for minor injuries. Show still going on,” he wrote.

After the panic died down, he said people began looting a damaged concession stand.

“After staffers abandoned concession stand nearest stages, Lil WeezyAna Fest attendees looted the remaining drinks,” he wrote.

“One man shows off the liquor bottles he grabbed from Lil WeezyAna Fest concession booths after staffers abandoned it in the wake of stampede,” Spera wrote on Twitter.

“Apparently only the drink booths nearest the stage were eligible for looting. This booth at back of field also abandoned but liquor is fine,” he added.

Festival-goers Reacted on Twitter to False Report of Active Shooter

Is Facebook gonna make a “Survived Lilweezyana Fest 2019” or marked safe during or whatever because this shit has been WILD. — kristal (@kristalterrell) September 8, 2019

One person tweeted at 9:16 p.m., thinking there had been a shooting at the festival. There was not a shooting, but an active shooter scare that caused a panic and a stampede. It was not immediately clear what caused the panic.

“Son they done started shooting @ the fest? Smh this why New Orleans can’t have nothing,” he wrote.

“Is Facebook gonna make a “Survived Lilweezyana Fest 2019” or marked safe during or whatever because this s*** has been WILD,” another person wrote.

Lilweezyana concert major fail. Fighting. Everybody pushing in the crowds. People started running and pushing people and then people were shooting. Never again man. — Jae⚜️ (@jaelynn_rene_) September 8, 2019

Another person wrote the stampede was “major.”

don’t let news reports tell y’all the lil weezyana fest shooting situation was a small stampede and all. It was MAJOR. The whole venue was stampeding and breaking down fences. One of the scariest moments of my life. — kalli ;) (@kallimarie2) September 8, 2019

“don’t let news reports tell y’all the lil weezyana fest shooting situation was a small stampede and all. It was MAJOR. The whole venue was stampeding and breaking down fences. One of the scariest moments of my life,” she wrote.

Another person wrote there were two stampedes, causing her to leave.

I just had to leave Lil Weezyana Fest because of two stampedes. Allegedly, gunshots were heard so everyone started running. Fuck you to whoever did this. — Mirasha. (@RaeOfSunlight_) September 8, 2019

“I just had to leave Lil Weezyana Fest because of two stampedes. Allegedly, gunshots were heard so everyone started running,” she wrote.

“Lilweezyana concert major fail. Fighting. Everybody pushing in the crowds. People started running and pushing people and then people were shooting. Never again man,” another person wrote on Twitter.

My first & last Lilweezyana Fest 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Debra (@Deb_Nice) September 8, 2019

“My first & last Lilweezyana Fest,” another person wrote, adding a facepalm emoji.