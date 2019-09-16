Mike Stefanik: Nascar Driver Dead in Plane Crash

Mike Stefanik, a nine-time NASCAR champion, has died in a plane crash, according to a news report by NASCAR.

Stefanik was 61 years old at the time of his death; according to the news report, he was killed on Sunday in a single-seat crash. Details around the crash are still emerging.

In a statement, NASCAR Chairman and CEO Jim France said,

“Mike Stefanik was one of the most successful drivers in NASCAR history, but even more so, he was a true representative of our sport. His tough, competitive nature and excellence on the race track won him the respect and admiration of fans and competitors alike. His career stretched more than 30 years, bridging the generations between Jerry Cook and Richie Evans to our current drivers. He recorded achievements in this sport that are likely untouchable, and his legacy as a champion will endure. We will keep his wife Julie and his family and friends in our prayers.”

Stefanik Leaves Behind His Wife, Julie Stefanik

Mike Stefanik after winning @ Bristol in 2013. pic.twitter.com/EWnDf4NbqG — Andrew (@Basso488) September 16, 2019

Stefanik leaves behind his wife, Julie Stefanik. According to RaceDayCT, Stefanik last competed in 2014 on the Whelen Modified Tour. He had a passion for flying small planes, the publication reports; the plane he was flying on Sunday was not owned by him.

In 2018, Stefanik said on the RaceDayCT podcast, “I’m not one to sit on the porch and I do like a little bit of thrill. I’m a little thrill seeker. … I can’t wipe the smile off my face every time I go fly that thing. I call it a flying lawn chair. But it’s actually a pretty cool little airplane.”

