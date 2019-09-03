Minnesota State Fair Shooting: One Person Confirmed Shot

St. Paul police confirmed that a shooting occurred outside the main gate of the Minnesota State Fair. However, they say only one person was confirmed shot at this time, despite early reports that more than one person might be wounded.

“We are investigating a pedestrian crash and shooting that occurred outside of the main gate of the Minnesota State Fair. One person confirmed shot, condition unknown at this time,” St. Paul police wrote on Twitter. Police had yet to provide additional details.

There were initial reports that multiple people were shot at the Minnesota State Fair, although details are still coming in. You can see photos and videos from the scene throughout this article. The sound of gunshots sparked a panic at the fair.

Witnesses, including this man, describe hearing several shots fired near the State Fair with ensuing panic: @kare11 pic.twitter.com/OUSzmjoOur — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) September 3, 2019

“Breaking. Police officer tells me several people shot near parking lot by the #mnstatefair. People saying they will have to wait hours to get their cars,” journalist Cole Heath wrote on Twitter. He added, “Breaking: massive police presence outside the fairgrounds. Several officers ran by me apparently searching for someone in neighborhood across the stree(t).” Reporter Julie Nelson wrote, “St. Paul police now confirm they are investigating a shooting outside Main Gates at #mnstatefair.”

Heath later posted this update: “St. Paul police just updated me that At least one person shot and there are reports of other possible victims. Investigators say a person was also hit by a car near fair entrance and it’s unclear if the incidents are related. No word on anyone’s condition right now.”

You can listen to dispatch audio for St. Paul police and fire here. The communications between police and dispatchers indicated more than one person was possibly shot.

“You were with the first victim that was shot in the back and pelvis,” a dispatcher asked an officer at one point. The officer responded that he was with a victim shot “in his left hand.” The dispatcher then asked if there were three victims.

One person wrote on Twitter: “I was at the Minnesota State fair and we took a shuttle there and back, it’s 10pm and dark and we got on our shuttle bus and were waiting for it to take off, while we were waiting there was 8 consecutive gunshots right outside our bus and we all ducked down…someone was shot…” People started panicking that there could be an active shooter situation. “Hearing there was an active shooter at the @mnstatefair? Can you confirm? More info pls!!!? #mnstatefair #moreinfopls,” wrote one frightened person on Twitter. However, police have not yet provided additional details, and there’s no immediate confirmation of any active shooter situation.

Another woman wrote on Twitter, “fair employees at the stage i was working at says they were given the all clear for us to leave, saying shooting happened off fairgrounds but snelling is closed and all traffic is diverted to como. waiting on an escort to drive out now. #mnstatefair.” It’s not uncommon for false or contradictory information to circulate during reports of shootings.

People Shared Information on the Shooting on Social Media

Entrance/exit to the fair across from crime scene is closed. Police tell me other exits are open after shooting. @fox9 pic.twitter.com/aHAolMtlpg — Cole Heath (@ColeHeathMSP) September 3, 2019

A woman wrote, "They shot up the Minnesota state fair… we can't have sh*t!!!! Them innocent a*s people & these trigger happy Mfs just shoot at ANYBODY!!" A man named Tom Sachi wrote on Twitter: "Gunfire near the Midway Parkway Entrance too. People on buses had to hit the deck."

Journalist Danny Spewak wrote on Twitter: “Seeing a lot of flashing lights right outside the fairgrounds at Midway and Snelling as the State Fair lets out on the final night. Also dealing with some heavy downpour.” A man wrote, “mfs…shot up the Minnesota State Fair smh.”

Breaking: massive police presence outside the fairgrounds. Several officers ran by me apparently searching for someone in neighborhood across the strees. @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/lNrl70DvY3 — Cole Heath (@ColeHeathMSP) September 3, 2019

A woman wrote on Twitter: "This needs to f*cking stop. The Minnesota State Fair, for those unacquainted, is pretty different than state fairs in other states. It's this absolutely gigantic multicultural, educational, very greasy treasure trove of memories and I'm so so sad that this has happened there."

This post is being updated as more information is learned about what happened at the Minnesota State Fair.