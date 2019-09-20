Area 51 Video Goes Viral After Guy’s Naruta Run Before Raid

The Area 51 raid sort of ended up with a fizzle when only 100 or so people showed up at the gate, but one guy went viral when he took the original Facebook page’s suggestion literally and did a “naruto run” behind a reporter the day before the raid in Nevada. You can watch the naruto run kid video later in this article.

The Area 51 raid all started through a Facebook event that went viral. Although 2 million people once expressed interest in storming the secret military base to look for aliens, almost all of them sat on their duffs and stayed home. A few determined souls showed up, though, for the actual storming the gates event and for various alien festivals in the area. No one made it inside, and no one figured out whether the government is housing aliens at Area 51 (it’s likely secret spy planes.) There’s a website for the Area 51 raid, which you can see here. The event was called, “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.” It was planned for Friday, September 20, 2019 from 3 AM – 6 AM PDT.

Where does the naruto run come into it? The page for the raid originally announced, “We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry. If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens.” Area 51 is a secret U.S. Air Force military installation that is located at Groom Lake, Nevada. Some people think the government hides alien bodies there.

What is a naruto run? It’s inspired by “Naruto Uzumaki the Japanese manga character who runs with his head down and arms stretched behind him,” according to Time Magazine. One alien hunter took this instruction literally and did the naruto run behind a reporter. Here’s video of the kid who went viral when he did the naruto run behind the television journalist from Las Vegas:

Here’s what you need to know:

The Naruto Run Video Sparked Admiration Twitter

Naruto run! Some guy who's probably going to get himself killed is the first 'Storm Area 51' meme https://t.co/uNWdP8aZMy pic.twitter.com/f9ARtKh5lk — Gizmodo (@Gizmodo) September 20, 2019

It took a guy doing the naruto run to earn admiration from people on Twitter who were interested in the Area 51 raid. “This guy is a literal legend, his naruto run will go down in history,” wrote one woman. “This is beyond great 😂😂,” wrote another. “#NarutoRun kid behind reporter is already legendary 👽😂.”

Estimates for the actual raid, which took place around 3 a.m. in the cover of darkness on September 20, ranged from about 75 people to a couple hundred. However, there were a number of festivals in the area so reporters set up camp in the tiny Nevada town.

According to Gizmodo, the video was filmed in Rachel, Nevada, on September 19, 2019, the day before the raid. “The Naruto run is named after the Japanese anime character Naruto Uzumaki, who throws his arms behind his back and runs face-first into danger,” the site reported.

So, who is the naruto run kid? According to Gizmodo, he was just “some random guy.”

The video was filmed by KTNV-TV in Las Vegas, Nevada. “Joe Bartels reports live from Rachel as final preparations are underway for Alienstock,” their caption on the YouTube video read.

People Showed Up in Space Suits & Carrying Signs at the Actual Raid

The next day, people did show up at the gates but the estimates ranged from 100 (Las Vegas Review Journal) to 75 (The Guardian) to a couple dozen (Reuters). Either way, it fell far short of the 2 million people who initially expressed interest.

The raid, which went from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. on September 20, 2019, ended rather uneventfully, with a single arrest for public urination, according to CBS News. No one actually breached the gate. The sheriff estimated that far more people attended the surrounding festivals.

READ NEXT: Area 51 Raid Videos & Photos.