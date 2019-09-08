New York City Transit Delays: Smoke Reported In Brooklyn Subway Tunnel

Reports of smoke in the subway tunnel between Brooklyn and Manhattan caused an evacuations from a train on the A and C lines Sunday morning.

The smoke was reported near the High Street station between Brooklyn and Manhattan. Rescue trains are in place, evacuating 60 people at a time. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

The NYCT Subway reported trains were delayed starting with an investigation into why a train’s brakes were activated near High Street. Check the current service status here.

“Northbound A and C trains are running on the F line from Jay St-MetroTech to W 4 St-Washington Sq while we investigate why a train’s brakes were activated near High St. For service to/from bypassed stations, consider using southbound A or C train service,” NYCT Subway wrote on Twitter.

They later wrote, “Update: A and C trains are running on the F line from Jay St-MetroTech to W 4 St-Washington Sq in both directions. Details at http://mta.info.”

NYCT Subway was rapidly responding to questions about what was going on at the subway.

“Can you confirm reports of train car evacuation due to smoke in tunnel?” one person asked.

They responded, “Good morning, yes. FDNY responded to reports of smoke in the tunnel. We have determined that there was a mechanical problem with the train that had its brakes activated and we are working to restore normal service as soon as possible.”

Locals reported hearing the fire alarm in Brooklyn going off for at least 45 minutes.

This is a breaking news post, and will be updated as new information becomes available.