Ocracoke Island, North Carolina: Photos & Videos from Hurricane Dorian’s Landfall

Ocracoke Island, North Carolina was hit hard by Hurricane Dorian today as the storm made an unexpected landfall in North Carolina. Hundreds of people might be temporarily stranded as they deal with flooding and damage from the storm. Read on to learn more about what is happening in Ocracoke and see photos and videos from people who are there.

Hundreds Are Stranded in Ocracoke & Rescue Teams Are Ready To Help

Resident Harris Williams shared this video on Facebook and said he was scared when he saw his suburban float away and had to evacuate.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has said that hundreds on Ocracoke Island may be stranded and waiting on rescue teams, AP reported. Dorian made landfall near Cape Hatteras on the Outer Banks. The storm was much weaker than the Category 5 monster that had hit the Bahamas earlier, but it was still strong enough to do considerable damage in the region.

Cooper said: “”There is significant concern about hundreds of people trapped on Ocracoke Island. There are rescue teams ready as soon as they can get in.”

People have been told to get to the highest point in their homes in Ocracoke Island, AP noted. Water levels have already started to drop, some residents have said, but for a time some had to go to higher ground or second floors when the first floors flooded.

INSIDE AN OCRACOKE home: Water is over the ankles of these homeowners on the island. “We’re going in the attic and we pray that everyone is safe.” #13NewsNow #OBX #HurricaneDorian #OuterBanks pic.twitter.com/pjhJJomnUL — Steven Graves 13News Now (@13StevenGraves) September 6, 2019

Leslie Lanier, an Ocracoke resident and bookstore owner, told ABC 13 in a text message: “We are flooding like crazy. I have been here 32 years and not seen this.”

Harris Kelton WIlliams Jr. shared the following photos publicly on his Facebook page, showing the damage in Ocracoke.

Flooding from the Storm Is Catastrophic

The Hyde County Sheriff’s Office has said there is catastrophic flooding from the storm. They wrote on Facebook: “Reports are coming in of catastrophic flooding on Ocracoke Island. Sheriff Cahoon along with Emergency Management has decided to send 3 mainland deputies, 2 medics, NC Wildlife, and Marine Patrol assets to Ocracoke Island to assist.”

Jon Lea, who lives in Ocracoke, wrote on Facebook: “Lotta people on ocracoke with destroyed houses. Worst flooding in 60 years. Guardian angels out on skiffs pulling people out. The man that built my house told us many years ago that if my house took water, the whole island is fucked. Got a half inch on the floor. Our postmaster got pulled out of her attic. Game changer, folks.”

Marcy Brenner, who lives in Ocaroke, posted on Facebook about the flooding.

And she shared this video as the storm moved in.

This post gives you an idea of how quickly flooding happened.

Rebecca Buckner Carbis, who lives in Ocracoke Island, shared photos of the flooding in her home, including this one:

And Jason Wells said this was the worst flooding he’s seen.

The National Weather Service shared this video of a storm surge in Ocracoke.

We're getting some pictures and videos of the severe flooding due to storm surge on the Outer Banks. This is Ocracoke, NC. Our hearts go out to ALL impacted by #Dorian. #nws pic.twitter.com/OAVxjJkUjj — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 6, 2019

Dare Devil’s Pizzeria shared this photo on Facebook and wrote: “Hatteras inlet ferry dock. Ocracoke side.”

Leslie Lanier, who lives in the area, has been posting updates on Twitter. Here are some of her tweets.

We are ok on Ocracoke. There has been a lot of flooding and we can't assess it yet. It is a huge mess but it will be cleaned up. #Ocracoke #HurricaneDorian — Leslie Lanier (@BooksToBeRed) September 6, 2019

She said the streets had turned “to sound water.”

One of the deputies just kayaked by here. Our streets have turned to sound water. #ocracoke #HurricaneDorain — Leslie Lanier (@BooksToBeRed) September 6, 2019

The water is dropping where I am on the island. Lots of folks with water in houses. Still can't get out to really assess the damage. I have boats floating in my yard. — Leslie Lanier (@BooksToBeRed) September 6, 2019

She wrote: “My husband just rescued a dove. The dove allowed him to pick it up and put it on the rail of the porch.”

My husband just rescued a dove. The dove allowed him to pick it up and put it on the rail of the porch. #ocracoke #HurricaneDorain — Leslie Lanier (@BooksToBeRed) September 6, 2019

Another family is being rescued by jet skis.

The woman and her family from #OcracokeIsland in my previous post are apparently being rescued from their home by JET SKIS. Her son in Rodanthe gave me an update.⬇️ #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/sSKYqVzXcZ — Steven Graves 13News Now (@13StevenGraves) September 6, 2019

Joel Jimenez, who lives in Ocracoke, shared this heartbreaking video.

And this video from Jimenez shows how strong the flooding was as the storm moved through.

